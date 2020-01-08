

The national hockey team failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have appointed NST sportwriter Jugjet Singh to join a panel to conduct a post-mortem into the failures of the national men’s and women’s teams to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.





The decision to conduct a thorough investigation into the debacle was made at the MHC executive council meeting on Dec 14.



The post-mortem, to be held on Jan 14-15 at the National Sports Institute, will allow MHC to make strategic plans for the 2022 Asia and World Cups as well as the 2024 Olympic Games.



