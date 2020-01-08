Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

NST sportwriter Jugjet to join probe into hockey failures

Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020
The national hockey team failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have appointed NST sportwriter Jugjet Singh to join a panel to conduct a post-mortem into the failures of the national men’s and women’s teams to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



The decision to conduct a thorough investigation into the debacle was made at the MHC executive council meeting on Dec 14.

The post-mortem, to be held on Jan 14-15 at the National Sports Institute, will allow MHC to make strategic plans for the 2022 Asia and World Cups as well as the 2024 Olympic Games.

New Straits Times

