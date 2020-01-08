

The entrants from the ABNAMRO U14 EHL Boys event last season and, above, from the girls event in Amsterdam



The line-up for the ABN AMRO U14 EHL is taking shape with the majority of places confirmed for the boys and girls competition at Easter 2020.





Each country ranked in the top six places on EHL ranking list was allowed to nominate their representative by a means of their choosing. For the first time, countries were allowed to open up entry to clubs whose adult team is not taking part in the current season of the EHL.



For the EHL U14 Boys, SV Kampong won a three-team playoff against HC Bloemendaal and HGC to become the Dutch representatives.



They are joined in the competition by Harvestehuder THC who got the German ticket by virtue of winning their Under-14 competition at the end of October.



Belgium’s place was decided by who finished top of their Under-14 competition after the first round in November, meaning Royal Leopold will line out in Amsterdam.



England and France will be represented by their national champion from last season with Surbiton and Lille MHC, respectively, taking up their spots.



The Spanish side will be taken up by the winner of their 2020 Under-14 championship held at the end of the January.



For EHL U14 Girls, HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch won the Dutch play-off game against AH&BC Amsterdam.



Germany’s HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim were nominated due to their success at their finals at the end of October.



Surbiton complete a full-house for the club as the English girls, joining their boys side as well as their adult men and women, making for a serious party for the London club.



From Ireland, Dromore won a four-team playoff between the winners of last year’s regional champions, succeeding in a competition that featured Munster’s Catholic Institute, Leinster’s Corinthian and Connacht’s Greenfields.



HC Minsk will travel with their adult women’s team as the Belarus representative.



The Spanish Under-14 championship winners will be determined at the end of January.



Euro Hockey League media release