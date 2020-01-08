by Nigel Simon





Kaitlyn Olton of Magnolias collects her ‘Most Goals’ in the women's Division receives her award from Jamaican Olympian Grace Jackson, Director of Sport at UWI St Augustine Campus at the end of the University’s Third annual Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament which concluded on Sunday at UWI SPEC, St Augustine. SIS beat Magnolias 3-1 in the final.



Red hot Queen's Park Crick­et Club men will be tar­get­ing a third straight ti­tle and suc­cess­ful de­fence of yet an­oth­er crown when they com­pete in the 17th an­nu­al In­vi­ta­tion­al In­door Hock­ey tour­na­ment to be host­ed by Ven­tures Hock­ey Club at UWI SPEC, St Au­gus­tine, from Thurs­day to Sun­day.





In No­vem­ber 2018, the Parkites, won the Di­a­mond Min­er­al Wa­ter In­ter­na­tion­al In­door Hock­ey Fes­ti­val at the Cliff An­der­son In­door Sports Hall, George­town, Guyana fol­lowed by their tri­umph at the sec­ond UWI In­door Hock­ey Tour­na­ment and the Ven­tures In­vi­ta­tion­al, both ear­ly last year.



And last No­vem­ber, the Parkites re­peat­ed as cham­pi­ons in Guyana and last week­end al­so reg­is­tered a sec­ond straight lien on the UWI ti­tle to set up a chance of sweep­ing the three ti­tles on the trot for yet an­oth­er sea­son.



But this week­end's bid for the Ven­tures' men's crown will be a tougher one for the Parkites to ac­com­plish as they will be with­out UWI tour­na­ment hero, Evan Far­rell, scor­er of a tre­ble in their come-from-be­hind fi­nals win over De­fence Force (4-3), who left ear­li­er this week for a six-months study­ing sting in Eng­land.



The Parkites and De­fence Force will re­new their ri­val­ry in the group stage along with Notre Dame while Po­lice, Fa­ti­ma, Malvern and Paragon will com­pete in the oth­er pool at the end of which the top two teams will ad­vance to crossover semi­fi­nals on Sun­day.



The women's Open com­pe­ti­tion is ex­pect­ed to be wide open with host and de­fend­ing cham­pi­ons Ven­tures com­ing up against Paragon and UWI in round-robin play while Malvern, Mag­no­lias and the vis­it­ing George­town Crick­et Club (GCC) of Guyana do bat­tle in the oth­er.



And in the vet­er­ans, QPCC is al­so the reign­ing cham­pi­ons and will put their ti­tle on the line against Notre Dame, Shape, Po­lice, GCC and Fa­ti­ma.



Pools & Fix­tures



Women's Open Di­vi­sion



Pool A: Ven­tures, Paragon, UWI

Pool B: Malvern, Mag­no­lias, George­town Crick­et Club (GCC)



Men's Open Di­vi­sion



Pool A: Po­lice, Fa­ti­ma, Malvern, Paragon

Pool B: Queen's Park Crick­et Club (QPCC), De­fence Force, Notre Dame



Vet­er­ans Di­vi­sion



Pool A: QPCC, Notre Dame, Shape

Pool B: Fa­ti­ma, Po­lice, GCC



The Trinidad Guardian