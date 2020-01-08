QPCC, Ventures target Ventures' repeats
by Nigel Simon
Kaitlyn Olton of Magnolias collects her ‘Most Goals’ in the women's Division receives her award from Jamaican Olympian Grace Jackson, Director of Sport at UWI St Augustine Campus at the end of the University’s Third annual Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament which concluded on Sunday at UWI SPEC, St Augustine. SIS beat Magnolias 3-1 in the final.
Red hot Queen's Park Cricket Club men will be targeting a third straight title and successful defence of yet another crown when they compete in the 17th annual Invitational Indoor Hockey tournament to be hosted by Ventures Hockey Club at UWI SPEC, St Augustine, from Thursday to Sunday.
In November 2018, the Parkites, won the Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Festival at the Cliff Anderson Indoor Sports Hall, Georgetown, Guyana followed by their triumph at the second UWI Indoor Hockey Tournament and the Ventures Invitational, both early last year.
And last November, the Parkites repeated as champions in Guyana and last weekend also registered a second straight lien on the UWI title to set up a chance of sweeping the three titles on the trot for yet another season.
But this weekend's bid for the Ventures' men's crown will be a tougher one for the Parkites to accomplish as they will be without UWI tournament hero, Evan Farrell, scorer of a treble in their come-from-behind finals win over Defence Force (4-3), who left earlier this week for a six-months studying sting in England.
The Parkites and Defence Force will renew their rivalry in the group stage along with Notre Dame while Police, Fatima, Malvern and Paragon will compete in the other pool at the end of which the top two teams will advance to crossover semifinals on Sunday.
The women's Open competition is expected to be wide open with host and defending champions Ventures coming up against Paragon and UWI in round-robin play while Malvern, Magnolias and the visiting Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) of Guyana do battle in the other.
And in the veterans, QPCC is also the reigning champions and will put their title on the line against Notre Dame, Shape, Police, GCC and Fatima.
Pools & Fixtures
Women's Open Division
Pool A: Ventures, Paragon, UWI
Pool B: Malvern, Magnolias, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC)
Men's Open Division
Pool A: Police, Fatima, Malvern, Paragon
Pool B: Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC), Defence Force, Notre Dame
Veterans Division
Pool A: QPCC, Notre Dame, Shape
Pool B: Fatima, Police, GCC
The Trinidad Guardian