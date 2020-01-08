



The medallists for the Open Division of the Australian Indoor Hockey Festival have been decided. Get all the latest results from the festival here.

After three days of competition, the Men’s and Women’s Open Division threw up some thrilling finales.

Men’s Open Competition

In the Men’s gold medal match, New South Wales prevailed in a scintillating encounter against the Australian Capital Territory. The Final went to a penalty shootout after scores were locked 7-7 at full time.

Remarkably, former Kookaburra Scott Govers looked to have scored the winner for NSW when he converted a penalty corner in the final minute, only for another former Kookaburra, Glenn Turner to equalise and secure his hat-trick with the last touch of the game after a phenomenal last gasp interception by Jake Staines.

NSW managed to hold their nerve to win the shootout 2-1 to be crowned champions and end the tournament undefeated. Click here to watch a full replay of the match.

The bronze medal match between Queensland and Victoria was also closely contested. A first quarter brace from Matthew Agent and a last quarter double from Jared Taylor gave the Queenslanders a 4-2 victory, Taylor’s second goal in the final minute sealing the result after Victorian captain Jake Sherren had netted both of his side’s goals to set up an exciting climax. Click here to watch a full replay of the match.

Women’s Open Competition

New South Wales Blue and Western Australia played out a seven goal thriller in the Women’s gold medal match, with the team in blue securing a 4-3 win.

Amazingly, six of the seven goals came in the final ten minutes after WA captain Lauren Austin opened the scoring with the first of her three goals in the 22nd minute. Kiarra Marsh drew NSW Blue level on the half hour mark before Austin replied with her second a minute later to regain WA’s advantage. But Emma Corcoran and then Litiana Field both struck to put NSW Blue in front, Marsh scoring her second in the final minute to effectively seal the result despite Austin completing her impressive hat-trick in the dying seconds. Click here to watch a full replay of the match.

New South Wales secured the bronze medal with a 4-1 triumph over Victoria. Amelia Leard, Emma McLeish both got on the scoresheet for the winners while Caitlin Burns scored a brace. Jessica Brennan scored Victoria’s solitary goal in a gallant performance against a NSW side that went unbeaten in the pool matches and only lost their semi final to NSW Blue 5-4 on penalties in a pulsating contest. Click here to watch a full replay of the bronze medal match.

All of the Men’s and Women’s Open matches were streamed LIVE on the Hockey Australia YouTube channel.

The Under 21 competition begins tomorrow (9 January 2020). The festival is proudly supported by Destination NSW and Destination Wollongong.



Men’s Open Division

Gold Medal – NSW

Silver Medal – ACT

Bronze Medal – Queensland



Women’s Open Division

Gold Medal – NSW Blue

Silver Medal – WA

Bronze Medal – NSW

Australian Indoor Hockey Festival 2020

4-26 January 2020

Illawarra Hockey Centre, Wollongong NSW

Open Men’s Competition (4-7 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

Open Women’s Competition (4-7 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD, SA, TAS, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U21 Men’s Competition (9-12 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U21 Women’s Competition (9-12 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U18 Men’s Competition (13-16 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW 1, NSW 2, TAS, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U18 Women’s Competition (13-16 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW 1, NSW 2, TAS, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U13 Boys Competition (18-21 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW Lions, NSW Stars, QLD Shots, QLD Spurs, VIC

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U13 Girls Competition (18-21 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, QLD Fire, QLD Flare, NSW Lions, NSW Stars, VIC

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U15 Boys Competition (22-26 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD G, QLD M, TAS, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U15 Girls Competition (22-26 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD G, QLD M, TAS, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings



Hockey Australia media release