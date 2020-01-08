

Pakistan men’s senior hockey team will participate in only two international events in the 2020, according to the recently published schedule by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).





The two international tours include playing in the 29th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in from April 11-18 in Malaysia, while the second event will take place from November 17-27 in Bangladesh namely Men’s Asian Champions Trophy.



Pakistani men’s team was unable to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, hence they will not be a part of the contingent travelling to the city.



Meanwhile, Pakistan women’s junior team will be travelling to Japan in April to participate in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup.



Men’s Junior Asia Cup will see Pakistan men’s junior team’s participation in June.



The PHF also published the domestic schedule which announces the dates of the National Women’s Championship (August-September), National Junior Hockey Championship (September 5-16) and National Senior Championship (September 20-30).



The interesting addition to the domestic schedule in the inaugural Pakistan Hockey Super League, which was supposed to be held in 2019.



