Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Pakistan men's senior hockey team to participate in only two international events in 2020

Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 78
View Comments


PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan men’s senior hockey team will participate in only two international events in the 2020, according to the recently published schedule by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).



The two international tours include playing in the 29th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in from April 11-18 in Malaysia, while the second event will take place from November 17-27 in Bangladesh namely Men’s Asian Champions Trophy.

Pakistani men’s team was unable to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, hence they will not be a part of the contingent travelling to the city.

Meanwhile, Pakistan women’s junior team will be travelling to Japan in April to participate in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup.

Men’s Junior Asia Cup will see Pakistan men’s junior team’s participation in June.

The PHF also published the domestic schedule which announces the dates of the National Women’s Championship (August-September), National Junior Hockey Championship (September 5-16) and National Senior Championship (September 20-30).

The interesting addition to the domestic schedule in the inaugural Pakistan Hockey Super League, which was supposed to be held in 2019.

The Express Tribune

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.