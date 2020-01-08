



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The countdown is on until the second season of the FIH Hockey Pro League!





Extensive planning and preparation has gone into the second edition of the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) home-and-away league as some of the world’s best teams are set to play from January to June. With the ever growing demand to bring more visibility to the sport in the United States, USA Field Hockey has worked with the FIH to make sure all contractual obligations were met for the 2020 season.



Following evaluations of broadcast requirements and certification of the field and lights, it has been announced that all of the U.S. Women’s National Team FIH Hockey Pro League games will be played at Karen Shelton Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The state-of-the-art facility in Shelton Stadium meets all requirements and boosts the opportunity to play four double-header weekends of competition. The FIH required that for 2020 teams were to play all matches at one venue only. The combination of broadcast and venue requirements, along with the need to play one set of games in January led to the University of North Carolina being the right fit for the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League matches.



“The 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League provides an opportunity for the U.S. Women’s National Team to develop by competing against the top teams in the world,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “The regular scheduled competition offered by the FIH Hockey Pro League allows both the athletes and coaches to meet international competition all while growing visibility for the sport. We are very grateful to the University of North Carolina for hosting Team USA.”



New in August 2018, the state-of-the-art facility includes chair-back-seating for 900 fans, with additional standing-room space for a total capacity of 1,000. The playing area includes a massive video board, European-soccer inspired benches and a three-level press box. The Polytan field is top-of-the-line and is a rarity among collegiate fields in being FIH-certified, attesting that it meets the high standards required for international competition. The accompanying team building provides more than 10,000 square feet of space and includes home and visitor locker rooms, a team meeting room/theater, coaches’ office, sports medicine room and an area for team meals and functions.



Although it is set that all 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League games will be played in Chapel Hill, N.C., the long-term ambition is for the team to travel to more venues throughout the season to allow regional exposure to the League and sport in the United States.



Tickets for the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League season will go on sale on Thursday, January 9.



