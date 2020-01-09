The Scotland men’s indoor squad has been announced for this weekend’s exciting three-match test series against Canada.





The matches will be played during this weekend’s U18 Indoor Cup at Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth.



On Saturday 11th during the Girls’ Indoor Cup there will be two matches being played, the first at 12pm and the second at 4pm.



The following day, Sunday 12th, during the Boys’ Indoor Cup Scotland and Canada will meet at 5:45pm to finish the three-match series.



The matches are part of the Blue Sticks’ preparation for Men’s EuroHockey Indoor III in Santander on 17-19 January. Scotland will go toe-to-toe with hosts Spain; Ireland; Slovenia; and Wales attempting to gain promotion to the second tier of indoor European hockey.



Head Coach Stuart Neave said, “The matches against Canada, currently ranked 15th in the world indoors, provide us with excellent preparation going into the Euros the following weekend in Spain.



“The squad selected for the games is a mix of youth and experience.



“Given that the games are being played during the Youth Indoor Cup, it will hopefully afford a greater number of people the opportunity to watch some International Indoor Hockey.”



Players for each match will be selected from the squad below



Gordon Amour (Clydesdale)

Patrick Christie (Inverleith)

Dan Coultas (Grange)

Stephen Dick (Inverleith)

Cameron Golden (Grove Menzieshill)

Jamie Golden (Grove Menzieshill)

Adam Mackenzie (Western Wildcats)

Ewen Mackie (Inverleith)

Andrew McConnell (Western Wildcats)

Joe McConnell (Western Wildcats)

Steven Mcilravey (Grove Menzieshill)

Michael Ross (Dunfermline Carnegie)

Elliot Sandison (Dundee Wanderers)

Gavin Sommerville (Western Wildcats)

Sean Stewart (Inverleith)



Saturday 11 January



Scotland v Canada (12pm)

Scotland v Canada (4pm)



Sunday 12 January



Scotland v Canada (5:45pm)



Scottish Hockey Union media release