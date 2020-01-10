Hockey Australia, together with a host of its corporate partners and the nation’s hockey community, has committed to contribute to the Bushfire Relief Appeal and those affected by the ongoing crisis.

With fires ravaging towns and areas of the country, Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier announced a fundraising initiative that would incorporate the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos’ upcoming FIH Pro League matches in Sydney, with donations going to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with all of those people who have been affected by these catastrophic fires in one way or another,” said Favier.

“The devastation caused by the fires is incomprehensible, and with this catastrophe affecting so many people, we acknowledge the exhaustive work and amazing job being done by emergency services and organisations such as the Red Cross.”

“While nothing can fully recover what has been lost in this tragedy, Hockey Australia will donate $500 to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal for every goal the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras score during their upcoming FIH Pro League matches in Sydney.”

“With the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras each playing four matches in Sydney, hopefully there will be plenty of goals coming from the sticks of players in the green and gold and we can make a worthy contribution to the Red Cross in their efforts to assist those who have suffered loss in the fires.”

Hockey Australia’s corporate partners Ausdrill and its parent company Perenti, Westfund Health Insurance and TigerTurf have each pledged to match the $500 for each Australian goal scored.

In conjunction with Ticketek, Hockey Australia is also offering free entry for Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Country Fire Authority (CFA) volunteers to all Pro League match days in Sydney. RFS and CFA volunteers can apply for their complimentary tickets by clicking here.

Additionally, Hockey Australia and a number of Hockeyroos and Kookaburras players have organised their own fundraising efforts for the cause through auctioning various items of memorabilia and pledging donations.

Details of these fundraising campaigns including how to donate can be found on the Hockey Australia website here.

This includes Kookaburra legend Jamie Dwyer who has pledged that anyone who donates to the Red Cross through his JustGiving page will go into the draw to win his signed playing shirt and stick from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Hockey’s Member Associations are also doing their bit. Hockey Victoria are donating $5,000 towards the Victorian Bushfire Appeal, while Hockey ACT has partnered with Canberra’s other major sporting teams to provide support through the #WeAreOne campaign.

“We urge everyone to contribute in some way, whether it is through these fundraising initiatives or by their own accord to whichever cause they choose. Every bit counts!” said Favier.

“Tragedy often brings the best out of people and we are glad that we can play some small part in helping with the recovery process.”

Hockey Australia encourages people to use the #WeAreOne and #HockeyCommunity hashtags to signal their donations to the cause.

To donate to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal visit https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate

Other notable organisations include the NSW Rural Fire Service, Victorian Country Fire Authority, and WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation.

Tickets for the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos FIH Pro League matches in Sydney and Perth are available through Ticketek.



Hockey Australia media release