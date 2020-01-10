Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Preview: Who will make it through to the Jaffa Super 6s Finals?

Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 10:00
View Comments



The battle for a top four place in the England Hockey Jaffa Super 6s Premier Divisions - which brings qualification for the Jaffa Super 6s finals - recommences this weekend.



Women's Premier

In the Women’s Premier Division holders East Grinstead and Bowdon Hightown both won all four games last weekend and look in a strong position. Sutton Coldfield are also well placed in third on 10 points but face the top two in their last two games.

Buckingham are on 7 points and Slough and Holcombe a point further back and it looks like the final qualifiers will come from this group as they all play each other on Sunday whilst the bottom three teams, Leicester, Clifton Robinsons and Surbiton are all yet to register a point.

Men's Premier

The situation looks tighter in the Men’s Premier where five teams, Holcombe, Sevenoaks, Surbiton, East Grinstead and Wimbledon are on 9 points after three wins last weekend and Hampstead & Westminster three points back.  Reading and Bowdon each have one point and Canterbury yet to register.

With a number of the challenging teams facing each other over the weekend the Top 4 picture may not become any clearer until the last matches on Sunday. Sevenoaks look to have the toughest schedule with four games against teams in the top six.

Top scorers

Sally Walton leads the way in the Women's Premier with 15, while Sophie Bray is next on eight; all from open play. In the men's top flight, Alan Forsyth has 15 for Surbiton, ahead of Rory Patterson on 9.

Follow the action

You can see the current standings, results, fixtures and follow the action, including live scores, on the England Hockey match management system https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com

England Hockey Board Media release

