by Nigel Simon



Re­cent­ly re-ap­point­ed na­tion­al T&T men's in­door hock­ey coach Raphael Govia will have to do with­out the ser­vices of Eng­land-based Mar­cano-broth­ers, Tariq and Teague for the four-team Dou­ble Round-Robin 2020 In­door Pan Amer­i­can Cup in Lan­cast­er, Penn­syl­va­nia, USA from March 25 to 29.





The tour­na­ment will in­volve reign­ing Pan Amer­i­can In­door cham­pi­ons T&T as well as host USA, Cana­da and Ar­genti­na from which one team will qual­i­fy to the 2021 FIH In­door Hock­ey World Cup at a venue and date to be de­ter­mined.



Three years ago at the In­door Pan Amer­i­can Cup qual­i­fiers in George­town, Guyana, the Govia-coached "Ca­lyp­so Stick­men" crushed pow­er­house Ar­genti­na 7-0 in a lop­sided fi­nal led by a pair of goals from Mick­ell Pierre and Akim Tou­s­saint to se­cure a first-ever In­door World Cup ap­pear­ance at the 2018 edi­tion of the 12-team FIH In­door World Cup at the Max-Schmel­ing-Halle, Ger­many.



The trio of cap­tain Solomon Ec­cles, Mar­cus James and Aidan De Gannes were al­so on tar­get in the win over Ar­genti­na while T&T al­so de­feat­ed the Ar­gen­tines 5-2, Guyana 4-0, Bar­ba­dos 8-2, Mex­i­co 13-2, and Cana­da 7-5 for a per­fect 5-0 round-robin record in the six-team tour­na­ment.



How­ev­er, at the In­door World Cup, the "Ca­lyp­so Stick­men" end­ed in the tenth spot be­hind cham­pi­ons Aus­tria, Ger­many, Iran, Aus­tralia, Czech Re­pub­lic, Bel­gium, Poland, Switzer­land and Rus­sia.



Com­pet­ing in a round-robin Pool A se­ries, T&T de­feat­ed Kaza­khstan 6-4 in their third match but was beat­en by Poland 5-11, Aus­tralia 6-7, and Ger­many 10-2 to end with a 1-0-4 Group A record and three points, just above win­less Kaza­khstan.



And in the ninth to tenth spot play­offs, Rus­sia edged T&T 3-2



The T&T team back then in Ger­many com­prised Ron Alexan­der, An­drew Vieira, De Gannes, Ec­cles, Jor­dan Vieira, Tou­s­saint, Kristien Em­manuel, James, Pierre, Shaquille Daniel, Jor­dan Reynos, and Tariq Mar­cano.



But reached for com­ment with re­gards to the team's com­po­si­tion so far, Govia was quick to ad­mit he was a bit dis­ap­point­ed not to have the chance of hav­ing Teague, 19, and Tariq, 23, who both play with St Al­bans in the Eng­land Hock­ey League Con­fer­ence East, and are stu­dents at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Hert­ford­shire avail­able to him.



He said, "In in­door hock­ey, it's al­ways a bless­ing to have young tal­ent to choose from and the Mar­cano boys are no doubt two of the best we have.



"I know they are back home now and have par­tic­i­pat­ed in the re­cent in­vi­ta­tion­al in­door com­pe­ti­tions and it would have been nice to see how they would gel with the team, but they won't be avail­able to us for the Pan Amer­i­can qual­i­fiers due to school com­mit­ments, so I un­der­stand their de­ci­sion not to join the train­ing ful­ly," said Govia.



With re­gards to his team's train­ing ses­sions at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty (WYF), Govia says he is not hap­py with how much time is be­ing al­lowed to the na­tion­al team.



Oth­er mem­bers of the se­nior men's hock­ey team coach­ing staff in­clude for­mer na­tion­al cap­tain Dar­ren Cowie and Dwain Quan Chan as as­sis­tant coach­es and man­ag­er Kirth Davis.



The Trinidad Guardian