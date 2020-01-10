



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to share that Marc Hardy has been appointed the assistant coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team. Alongside USWNT Head Coach Caroline Nelson-Nichols, Hardy will instill his front-foot style coaching philosophy to help guide Team USA’s international pitch presence in 2020 and beyond.





“I am delighted to have Marc join the USWNT coaching staff,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “He has done very well with the U.S. Women’s National Development Team and now has the opportunity to make an impact with the athletes on the senior squad.”



Hardy brings a wealth of knowledge pitch-side having served as a coach both nationally and internationally, and most recently being at the helm of the U.S. Women’s National Development Team. He is a USA Field Hockey Level 2 Certified Coach and plans on using his prior experience to lead the senior USWNT.



Mixing his past knowledge and coaching philosophy, Hardy is keen on playing an aggressive front-foot style of field hockey, providing the platform for a lot of shots and goal scoring chances. He believes the basis of any good performance is the ability to work hard and execute basics especially when under pressure or fatigue.



Hardy got his first look into the American collegiate coaching system having spent the 2017 season at Columbia University. Prior, he served as the head of physical education at the Whitgift School (2012-16) and was also the head coach of the Bromley and Beckenham Club Men’s 1st XI team (2012-14).



Hardy has had his hand in coaching other various schools and teams in England. Most noteworthy is the Lewes HC Men’s 1st XI Coach and Director of Coaching (2009-11) and Horsham Ladies HC Head Coach (2004-06), where he was the youngest head coach in national league history to win a league, at the age of 21. In his new role, Hardy wants to bring a strong sense of technical and tactical knowledge to the game.



“My experience working with various teams in England and my time as the U.S. Women’s National Development Team head coach has equipped me with a broad knowledge base that I will draw upon over the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League,” added Hardy.



The USWNT will have their first 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League game on Friday, January 24 against No. 1 The Netherlands at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. With the addition of Hardy just prior to the home-and-away league start, it will round out the USWNT staff as they look to continue to develop and create strong game plans for the matches to come.



“I am proud and honored to be appointed as the assistant coach of the USWNT,” commented Hardy. “This is a very exciting time to be part of the program and I cannot wait to get started working with the team.”



With this announcement, Lawrence Amar will be transitioning to the U.S. National Teams Manager.



Join USA Field Hockey in welcoming Hardy to Team USA!



USFHA media release