



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Catherine Caro (Martinsville, N.J.) has announced her retirement from the team. The 24-year-old competed in 15 international matches and has been one of the most recognizable athletes in the Olympic Development Pathway over the past several years.





Caro first picked up the game in middle school from the influence of her older sister, Maria, who she always looked up to. “I had played soccer since I was about three or four and was convinced I would continue to play in high school,” said Caro. “But once I picked up a stick I immediately fell in love with the game and have been playing ever since.”



With Maria moving on to play at The College of William and Mary, Caro knew she wanted to follow in her sister’s footsteps. She was a four-year starter at Bridgewater-Raritan High School helping the team to four straight conference, county and state sectional championship appearances. She also played with the Spirit Eagles club team, and through it all, Caro noted she was fueled by wanting to grow and develop as an athlete after high school.



“I loved the camaraderie, commitment and sportsmanship the game provided and I really wanted it to be a part of my college experience.”



Caro then moved on to play at Princeton University from 2013 to 2016, accumulating honors that include Second-Team All-Ivy league (2014, 2015) and First Team All-Mid-Atlantic Region (2015, 2016). She served as team captain for two years and in her senior season, Caro was named to the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches’ Association Division I All-America First Team, NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team, First-Team All-Ivy League and Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year. Helping the team to three-consecutive Ivy League titles and an appearance in the NCAA Final Four are among her favorite memories as a Tiger.



Her journey through the Olympic Development Pathway began in 2011 when she was named to the U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team. In 2016, she played a key role in helping USA claim the silver medal at the Women’s Junior Pan American Games in Trinidad and Tobago, as well as an eighth-place finish at the Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.



In December 2017, Caro was named to the senior USWNT and earned her first international cap one month later against The Netherlands.



“Being able to represent my country and play the sport I love at the highest level was a huge honor,” said Caro. “Being on the USWNT was one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences in my life. The coaches and young women on the USWNT exemplify determination, commitment, grit and perseverance. We all worked incredibly hard on maintaining the highest level of play while promoting good character, accountability and dependability.”



“Being a part of Team USA has truly been unique and a life altering experience for me,” continued Caro. “I have been very fortunate to have been able to play with some of my teammates since the junior level where we embarked on this unforgettable journey. We've overcome injuries, hardships and personal obstacles. We've listened to each other laugh, vent, rant, joke and sometimes cry. Through it all we always had each other to lean on for support and guidance. It is this undeniable and unfaltering bond that I will forever be grateful for and feel blessed that they are my life-long friends.”



Following her first international appearance, Caro battled two anterior cruciate ligament tears. She had the unwavering support of all her teammates throughout the recovery process. “The recovery from that injury was grueling but the feeling when I stepped back on to the field with my teammates was euphoric,” noted Caro. “The ACL rehabilitation process is long and arduous. Again, the love and support from my family, teammates and coaching staff helped me remain positive.”



Caro would like to thank her family above all, especially her parents, Joe and Dina, her sister Maria and brothers Lena and Michael. “Thank you for your endless and steadfast support throughout my entire career,” said Caro. “You have always been there to celebrate my successes, as well as help me get through the hardships, injuries and losses. Thank you for always encouraging and inspiring me to dream big, work hard and enjoy the journey.”



She also woud like to thank her high school coach Kathie DeBonis, club coach Marc Waldron, former Princeton head coach Kristen Holmes Winn and coaching staff, current Princeton head coach Carla Tagliente and coaching staff, her mentor and USWNT goalkeeping coach Dave Williamson and former USWNT head coach Janneke Schopman. Each of these individuals played a unique and integral role in the player and person she has become.



Next, Caro would like to thank all of her former teammates, from Bridgewater-Raritan to the Spirt Eagles, Princeton and the USWNT, especially those who were a part of her injury recovery through 2019. Finally, she would like to thank sponsors Longstreth and TK Hockey, as well as the Drayer Physical Therapy staff in Lancaster, Pa. and Lititz, Pa. for providing world-class care and playing a major role in her ACL recovery.



USA Field Hockey would like to send best wishes to Caro in her future endeavors.



USFHA media release