The Scotland women’s indoor squad has been announced for Women’s Indoor EuroHockey Championship II. The tournament will be held in Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, on 24-26 January 2020.





Scotland, coached by Iain Strachan (Head Coach) and Vikki Bunce (Assistant), will take a strong squad to the competition where they will face Croatia; Lithuania; Poland; Russia; Turkey; and Wales for battle to win promotion to the top tier for European indoor hockey.



Ranked 22 in the World for indoor, Scotland are fifth highest ranked of the seven teams in the tournament. In 2008 the Scots finished in seventh spot ahead of Wales.



Head Coach Iain Strachan said, “Training has been going well over December and the players have been working hard, showing a great willingness to get to grips with the technical and tactical styles we are trying to implement. This is an exciting squad which has a good balance of youth and experience.



“We have a number of the squad who have competed in at least one other Indoor European competition and a number of players who bring experience of senior hockey from the outdoor game. This year was very competitive and selection was not easy but we are confident that we have selected a good blend of players for the challenge ahead.



“We are delighted that we also have a number of players who will be receiving their first senior indoor caps – Jess Ross, Sarah Jamieson, Rachael Mack, and there will be first senior caps in both indoor and outdoor for Ruth Blaikie and Ellie Wilson.



“With regards to the tournament we will be setting a number of goals with the ultimate aim being to get into the top two places – gaining promotion into the A division. The B division is a tough competition with some very experienced teams to play but we are looking forward to the challenge.”



Squad



Ruth Blaikie (AMVJ Dames)

Jess Buchanan (Clydesdale Western)

Emily Dark (Dundee Wanderers)

Carmin Dow (Dundee Wanderers)

Jen Eadie (Clydesdale Western)

Heather Howie (Dundee Wanderers)

Sarah Jamieson (Inverleith*)

Fran Lonergan (Clydesdale Western)

Rachael Mack (Leicester)

Jess Ross (Dundee Wanderers)

Becky Ward (Dundee Wanderers*)

Ellie Wilson (Dundee Wanderers)



*Indoor only



Fixtures (local time)



Friday 24 January



13:30 | Scotland v Croatia

18:15 | Scotland v Lithuania



Saturday 25 January



12:30 | Poland v Scotland

17:15 | Scotland v Wales



Sunday 26 January



08:15 | Scotland v Turkey

12:15 | Scotland v Russia



Scottish Hockey Union media release