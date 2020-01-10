The following have been selected for the European Championship III event in Bratislava 24-26th January:





National Senior Indoor Team

European Indoor Womens Champsionship Slovakia 23-27th January



1, Caroline Adams, Ards LHC

2, Sophie Barnwell, Muckross LHC

3, Amy Benson, Ards LHC

4, Chlor Brown (Vice Capt), East Grinstead LHC, England

5, Naomi Carroll, Catholic Institute LHC

6, Orla Fox (Capt), Railway Union HC

7, Erin Getty, Queens University HC

8, Hannah Humphries (GK), UCC

9, Ali Meeke, Loreto LHC

10, Sarah Patton, UCD LHC

11, Orla Patton, UCD LHC

12, Millie Regan (GK), East Grinstead LHC, England



Non-Travelling reserves:

1. Victoria Hastings Queens University HC

2. Holly Jenkinson Railway Union HC



Management:

1. David Passmore Head Coach

2. Gareth Myburgh Manager

3. Mike Hughes Assistant Coach

4. Amy Phelan Athletic Therapist

5. Liam Passmore Video



Venue:

Sport Hall Dom športu, Junácka 6, 831 06 Bratislava, Slovakia



Quotes:

“There has been plenty of competition for the final squad, and not having the complete group of players together has challenging but I am happy this is the group best placed to represent us in a fortnight. Several players were very close to selection and the final places came down to small margins. Having not competed at this level before, and never in in the European championships it is hard to know what to expect”



“Spain will be the obvious favourites but each of the other nations would see indoor as more of a strength than their outdoor game and breaking these teams down will need patience and good decision making. South Africa gave us good preparation time together and one thing we can say is this is a tight group who are keen to learn and compete for their country at senior level”



Irish Hockey Association media release