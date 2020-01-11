A tremendous nine Scottish umpires and officials have been promoted by the FIH. It is excellent reward for their performances, hard work and commitment, and further enhances Scotland’s reputation of producing world-class umpires and officials who participate at the top levels of international hockey.





Ian Diamond and Fraser Bell have been promoted to Advancement Panel Umpire for Indoor Hockey.



Alex Walker and Alex Fedenczuk received promotion to Advancement Panel Umpire for Outdoor Hockey. Caroline Ellice has been promoted to International Outdoor Grade.



Ged Curran was promoted to International Panel Umpires Manager for Indoor Hockey, while Aileen Ross and John Heron were promoted to Advancement Panel Umpires Manager for Outdoor Hockey.



Martin Monaghan has been promoted to International Elite Panel Technical Official for Outdoor Hockey.



Chair of the International Appointments Panel John Heron said, “The officials’ FIH promotions have been earned by hard work and commitment when presented with the honour to represent Scottish hockey on the international stage. I’d like to acknowledge the rest of our officials who support hockey every week, and encourage them to commit to improve and embrace every development opportunity available.



“The effort put in by our senior officials’ coaches is invaluable to the continued success of Scottish Hockey officials internationally.”



Officials Convenor Barbara Morgan said, “We are all extremely proud that the hard work of these umpires and officials on behalf of Scottish Hockey has been recognised by our governing body (FIH) and they have been upgraded. It is great to see Scottish officials being recognised and proves that hard work does pay off. Congratulations to them all.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release