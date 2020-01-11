KARACHI: The PHF has finalised the arrangements for training camp of Pakistan juniors, scheduled to be started from January 12 at National Hockey Stadium in Lahore, an official told ‘The News’ on Thursday.





The official said that there would be 57 players in the camp. After the two-week first phase, the number of players will be cut. The PHF has also planned a series of matches between Pakistan seniors and juniors but its schedule would be decided later, the PHF official said.



Pakistan juniors are to participate in Asia Cup 2020 in June in Bangladesh, and the World Cup 2021. To qualify for the World Cup 2021, Pakistan must reach the semi-finals stage of Asia Cup, as the top-four teams will qualify for the World Cup.



The senior team is to participate in the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament in March and April this year. Before participating in the event, they will train in Lahore, during which they might play three to five matches against the juniors, the PHF official said.



“Despite financial constraints we have been successful in finding a bunch of talented players whom we will groom for future international assignments. They will improve the performance of Pakistan at the international level,” the official claimed.



He further said that PHF was also planning some matches against tough rivals before the Junior Asia Cup. “We have around six months. We found fresh talent in the country during the national junior championship. “The players will be gradually shortlisted according to the requirement keeping in mind the Junior Asia Cup,” the source said.



The junior players have been directed to report on January 12 to team management. The training starts from January 13.



The News International