



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national forward Mohd Haziq Samsul (pic) was out of action for eight months due to a left knee meniscus surgery last May.





But it did not stop him from making a remarkable comeback to score two goals to steer Maybank to a convincing 4-1 win over debutants Hockey Academy of Kuala Lumpur (Hockademy) in the opening match of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



The match delayed by 25 minutes due to heavy downpour and when it started, Hockademy took the lead through Arif Sabron off a field goal in the 24th minute.



But the Tigers, who have been playing in the MHL since 1987, fought back to score four goals in space of 30 minutes.



Despite being out of action, Haziq stepped up to equalise in the 25th minute off a penalty corner before Mohd Nur Asyraf Ishak increased the score in the 34th minute.



Ten minutes later, former international Hafifihafiz Hanafi made it 3-1.



And Haziq scored his second and the Tigers’ fourth goal in the 55th minute to complete the rout.



The 26-year-old Haziq, who joined Maybank as a clerk last year April, was delighted to star in his first match in eight months.



“I lost my place in the national team due to the injury and it got worst after playing in the MHL last year, ” said Haziq, who picked up the injury at the World League semi-finals in London in 2017.



“I hope to impress in this MHL to win a place in the national training again.”



Tenaga Nasional also got off to a good start by defeating TNB Thunderbolt 3-1 at the same venue.



