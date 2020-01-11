By Jugjet Singh



NEW Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) team, HockAdemy started well but ended miserably with a 4-1 hammering by seasoned campaigner Maybank.





Fitness proved to be HockAdemy's undoing. They took the lead through Arif Sabron in the 24th minute, but lost steam in the final two quarters.



Maybank's goals were scored by Haziq Samsul (25th, 51st), Nur Asyraf Ishak (34th) and Aslam Hanafiah (44th).



HockAdemy ccoach S. Selvaraju admitted that his debutants did not have enough time to prepare for the team.



‘We just formed this team and our fitness workouts were not properly done. We had players with skill, but fitness let us down in the last two quarters.



‘However, I believe this team will become better after a few more matches.’



HockAdemy's three Pakistani imports also struggled, as they only arrived 24 hours before the match.



‘Our three Pakistani players arrived the night before match day and naurally they were a little tired. They did not connect well with the other players.



‘Once they get used to the rest of the team, I believe they (imports) will start producing results,’ said Selvaraju.



RESULTS - Men's: Maybank 4 HockAdemy 1; Tenaga Nasional 3 TNB Thunderbolts 1; NurInsafi 1 Univrsiti Teknologi Mara 4.



TODAY - Men: TNB Thunderbolts v THT (National Stadium Pitch 1, 5pm), HockAdemy v UniKL (National Stadium Pitch I, 7.30pm), NurInsafi v Tenaga Nasional (Sungai Petani, 5pm), Maybank v UiTM (National Stadium Pitch II, 5pm)



Women: Sabah v Terengganu Ladies (Likas, 4pm), Police Blue Warriors v Mutiara Impian (Tun Razak, 5pm), UniTen v HockAdemy (National Stadium Pitch I, 5pm).



New Straits Times