Delightful MHL debut by Dutchman

Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 68
By Jugjet Singh


The UniKL team celebrating their Charity Shield victory in the MHL yesterday at National Hockey Stadium. Pic by MOHD YUSNI ARIFFIN

KUALA LUMPUR: Dutch international Roel Bovendert made his Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) debut and duly delivered the Charity Shield to Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) yesterday.



The match was a cracker as UniKL edged Terengganu Hockey Team 3-2 and it looks like UniKL and THT will again be the front-runners for titles this season.

Razie Rahim drew first blood with a low penalty corner push to hand UniKL the lead in the 19th minute, but Faizal Saari equalised in the 26th minute with a beautiful field goal.

Faizal was on target again in the 36th minute, but Razie equalised with another penalty corner goal in the 337th minute.

Then Bovendert settled the score with a 50th minute reverse stick shot to hand UniKL their second Charity Shield.

In the other match of the day, Tenaga Nasional were slow to rise against their “brother team” Thunderbolts but still managed to win 3-1.

With 13 national players on their side, much more was expected from Tenaga in this match but Thunderbolts had 15 national juniors.

Tenaga’s goals were scored by Norsyafiq Sumantri (26th) and Akhimullah Anuar Esook (48th, 52nd). Fahmi Khalid scored for Thunderbolts in the 43rd minute.

RESULTS

Men’s: Maybank 4 HockAdemy 1, Unversity Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 3 Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) 2, Tenaga Nasional 3 TNB Thunderbolts 1, NurInsafi 1 Universiti Teknologi Mara 4.

New Straits Times

