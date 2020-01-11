



Voting closes soon for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Star Awards for 2019, with five of Australia’s best nominated in the various categories.

Hockeyroos goalkeeper Rachael Lynch and Kookaburras quartet Blake Govers, Tyler Lovell, Eddie Ockenden and Aran Zalewski have been nominated after a stellar year on the international hockey stage representing their country in 2019.

Votes can be cast by clicking here. Voting closes on 17 January 2020.

Votes from National Associations – which will include some international athletes and coaches votes – will count for 50% of the overall result, while fans and players (25%) as well as media (25%) will make the other half of the votes.

Lynch has been nominated for the Women’s FIH Goalkeeper of the Year after a host of quality performances, particularly in the inaugural season of the FIH Pro League.

The 33 year old was named the Player of the Match as she proved impenetrable when the Hockeyroos defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in Melbourne, while she was also announced as the Goalkeeper of the Pro League Grand Final. CLICK HERE to vote.

Kookaburras co-captains Ockenden and Zalewski are two of six players to be shortlisted for the Men’s FIH Player of the Year.

The duo have been staples in the Kookaburras line up for an extended period and were both integral in helping the Kookaburras lift the inaugural Pro League trophy, which saw Australia’s men’s team claim the world number one ranking.

Ockenden and Zalewski were also valuable contributors in the Kookaburras’ Oceania Cup success and resultant qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. CLICK HERE to vote.

Lovell enjoyed a standout year to be in the running to be named the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year. The 2014 World Cup winner shone throughout the Pro League and reeled off a host of world class saves in the Grand Final triumph over Belgium. CLICK HERE to vote.

Govers is in the running to be named the Men’s FIH Rising Star of the Year after scoring 20 goals in 2019, including 12 during the FIH Pro League as he finished as the tournament’s top scorer. He also struck four times in the Oceania Cup against New Zealand.

Three matches off making his 100th appearance for the Kookaburras, Govers carried his formidable international goal scoring form into the Sultana Bran Hockey One League. CLICK HERE to vote.

Australia’s five players nominated in the annual awards are the most of any nation.

The winners of all 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards, which also include the FIH Coach of the Year, will be announced in February 2020.

The FIH Coach of the Year (in the Men’s and Women’s competitions) will be determined by an FIH panel.

Voting closes on Friday 17 June 2020 so vote now.

FIH 2019 Hockey Stars Awards – Nominees

WOMEN

FIH Player of the Year:

Carla Rebecchi (ARG), Janne Müller-Wieland (GER), Eva de Goede (NED), Frédérique Matla (NED), Stacey Michelsen (NZL), Olivia Merry (NZL)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year:

Rachael Lynch (AUS), Maria Ruiz (ESP), Mathilde Petriaux (FRA), Ayeisha McFerran (IRL), Megumi Kageyama (JPN)

FIH Rising Star of the Year:

Julieta Jankunas (ARG), Zhong Jiaqi (CHN), Nike Lorenz (GER), Lalremsiami (IND), Frédérique Matla (NED)

MEN

FIH Player of the Year:

Eddie Ockenden (AUS), Aran Zalewski (AUS), Lucas Vila (ARG), Arthur Van Doren (BEL), Victor Wegnez (BEL), Manpreet Singh (IND)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year:

Tyler Lovell (AUS), Vincent Vanasch (BEL), David Carter (CAN), Quico Cortes (ESP), Victor Aly (GER)

FIH Rising Star of the Year:

Maico Casella (ARG), Blake Govers (AUS), Zachary Wallace (GBR), Vivek Prasad (IND), Jonas de Geus (NED)



#HockeyStarsAwards



Hockey Australia media release