The National Development Squad has been introduced as part of the HookedforLife review and aims to help address the gap created by recent developments in the game which has seen athletes reaching senior level at an older age. The introduction of the squad allows athletes to continue development after the U21 age group for two further years and they will compete in matches at U23 level. This is line with several other top nations. Selection is based on an athlete’s potential to play at senior level within 4 years. Players will be supported in 2-3 Strength and Conditioning sessions per week with mid-week regional sessions starting in March at Abbotstown. The U21 Squad provides a longer term, development opportunities for players aged 18-20 and it is expected that some players will move into the Development Squad from here once they have been assessed within match play.





Quote from David Passmore:



“This development is an important one for the women’s game in Ireland and will allow us to develop a number of players who have been in the U21 program further with a view to them reaching the senior squad after the Tokyo cycle. A number of the group are currently training with the seniors which allows them to understand the intensity of training required. The program has been carefully planned with Sean Dancer who has taken a great interest in the up and coming talent since his arrival last May”



“The group of younger players that have move up from U18s, along with some players who have developed while at college in England means the group has a good mix and we enjoyed a great training camp at Abbotstown last week. Our aim will be to have a crop of talented players vying for senior squad places once the Tokyo cycle is over”



National Development Squad



1, Roisin Begley, Catholic Institute, Munster

2, Nadia Benallal, Beeston HC / NTU, England, Ulster

3, Michelle Carey, UCD, Leinster

4, Niamh Carey, UCD, Leinster

5, Sophia Cole, Railway Union HC, Leinster

6, Amy Elliott, UCD, Leinster

7, Katie Fearon, Railway Union HC, Leinster

8, Christina Hamill, Loreto HC, Leinster

9, Hannah Humphries (GK), UCC, Munster

10, Jane Kilpatrick, Loughborough Uni, England, Munster

11, Sarah MacAuley, Muckross HC, Leinster

12, Zara Malseed, Ards LHC, Ulster

13, Erica Markey, Trinity College, Leinster

14, Jess McMaster, Queens University, Ulster

15, Ellie McLoughlin (GK), Muckross HC, Leinster

16, Hannah McLoughlin, UCD, Leinster

17, Caoimhe Perdue, UCC, Munster

18, Ellen Reid, Banbridge HC, Ulster

19, Caitli Sherin, Loreto HC, Leinster

20, Sarah Torrans, Loreto HC, Leinster



Others in consideration for the Development Squad:



Abbie Russell, UCD, Leinster

Tori Hastings, Queens, Ulster

Kathryn Egan, UCD, Leinster

Yasmin Pratt, Monmouth Uni, USA, Leinster



U21 Squad



1, Olivia Berry, Pegasus HC, Ulster

2, Gemma Ferguson (GK), University of Ulster, Jordanstown, Ulster

3, Laura Foley, Catholic Institute, Munster

4, Anna Horan, Catholic Institute, Munster

5, Jade Lamont (GK), NTU, England, Ulster

6, Katie Jane Marshall, UCD, Leinster

7, Katie McKee, Beeston HC, England, Ulster

8, Emily McStea, Queens University, Ulster

9, Lisa Mulcahy, Loreto HC, Leinster

10, Siofra Murdoch, Harvard, USA

11, Laura Noble, Pembroke Wanderers HC, Leinster

12, Siofra O'Brien, Loreto HC, Leinster

13, Millie Regan (GK), East Grinstead HC



2020 Program:

9-13 April Training & Matches against Great Britain Elite Development Program, Warwick, England

5-14 June Warm Weather Training Camp and Matches v USA Development and U21s, USA

20-27 June 5-6 Nations U23 Tournament, UCD, Dublin

8-15 August EHF U23 6 Nations, Cardiff, Wales (ENG / GER / IRL / RUS / SCO / WAL)



Irish Hockey Association media release