



LANCASTER, Pa. – 2020 welcomes eight new faces, along with two returners, to Team USA for the opportunity to represent the red, white and blue on the international stage. Following three days of intense training sessions at the 2020 Trial, held at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., the USWNT coaching staff is excited to announce the 2020 U.S. Women's National Team.





“The athletes have worked incredibly hard through the recent trials to secure an opportunity to represent Team USA in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League season,” said Caroline Nelson-Nichols, USWNT Head Coach. “Our staff is excited to get to work with this talented group.”



Athletes attended the Trial that took place Monday, January 6 to Wednesday, January 8. Of the pool of athletes that were recommended by their college coaches, those successful candidates produced a high level of play creating a truly elite trial environment. Athletes were challenged to push the standards of the game and they rose to that challenge.



Ali Campbell (Lancaster, Pa.) returns to the USWNT after retiring in June 2017 and playing in 31 international caps. She is also a member of the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team and in October 2017 helped the squad win the Indoor Pan American Cup and finish tenth at the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup. At the beginning of the month, Campbell, along with another returner, Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.), who left the squad in June 2019 to play in Australia, were in Vienna, Austria competing in the indoor Rohrmax Cup. Hurff has 23 international caps to her name.



Three athletes named have spent time on the U.S. Women’s National Development Team. Karlie Heistand (Hamburg, Pa.) has been on the Development Team the past three years and prior to that was a member of the U-19 and U-21 USWNT. Joining her is Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa.), who spent one year on the Development Team and was also a member of the U-19 and U-21 USWNT, and Madison Maguire (Rumson, N.J.).



Four more newcomers have weaved their way through the U.S. Women’s Olympic Development Pathway on various junior national teams. Carrie Hanks (Niskayuna, N.Y.) was part of the 2016 U-21 USWNT that won silver at the women’s Junior Pan American Championship and competed at the women’s Hockey Junior World Cup. Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.) was most recently on the 2019 U-21 USWNT and toured with the squad in Germany. Haley Schleicher (Virginia Beach, Va.) was on the U-17 USWNT in 2015 and U-19 USWNT in 2016 and 2017. Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.) has been on the U-17, U-19 and U-21 USWNT since 2015 and is currently a member of the Indoor USWNT.



The newly named athletes are paired with fifteen that have been renamed from the 2019 squad. Veteran defenders Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), currently the most capped athlete with 91, and Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) will look to share their expertise, while Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.) and Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) will hold things down in the midfield. Strikers Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Anna Dessoye (Mountain Top, Pa.) and Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.) will look to spark the offensive line.



The 2020 calendar for the USWNT will hit the ground running with the second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League. USA kicks off competition on Friday, January 24 against No. 1 The Netherlands at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.



Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the 2020 U.S. Women’s National Team:



Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.), Virginia Bramley (Elizabethtown, Pa.), Ali Campbell (Lancaster, Pa.), Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Alexandra Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.), Carrie Hanks (Niskayuna, N.Y.), Karlie Heistand (Hamburg, Pa.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.), Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.), Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Madison Maguire (Rumson, N.J.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.), Miranda Rigg (Harrisonburg, Va.), Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.), Kealsie Robles (Yorktown, Va.), Haley Schleicher (Virginia Beach, Va.), Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.), Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.)



Three athletes were unable to participate in the trial due to injury. Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas), Nicole Woods (Beverly, Mass.), Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.) will all receive a trial at a date to be determined.



USFHA media release