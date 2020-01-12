PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional players have been reminded to play smart against Nur Insafi in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) in Sungai Petani today.





Even though they started the season well by beating their junior side Thunderbolts 3-1 on Friday at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, coach Nor Saiful Zaini was far from happy as his players were made to work hard to get the result.



Tenaga were made to sweat for the win as they only came alive in the fourth quarter. Tenaga first took the lead through Norsyafiq Sumantri in the 26th minute, but Mohd Fahmi Khalid equalised for the Thunderbolts in the 43rd minute.



They could not find the net after that but their resolves were finally broken in the fourth quarter when Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook and Mohd Aminuddin Mohd Zain scored in the 48th and 51st minutes respectively.



“The Bolts really brought their A game. My boys struggled in some parts of the game, so it is a learning process for them, ” said Nor Saiful.



“This situation could happen again when we face Nur Insafi. Right now, we have to be smart with our game and make sure we do not lose points or get injured.



“I will analyse what needs to be fixed. For now, we need to be a little bit more clinical upfront.”



Nur Insafi started their campaign by losing 1-4 to UiTM in Sungai Petani but Nor Saiful has warned his side not to underestimate their opponents.



“I assume they are not as strong as UniKL and Terengganu. However, they have import players (Pakistanis Syed Sibtain Raza Naqvi, Imran Abbas, Syed Sibtain Raza Naqvi and Waseem Ahmad), ” he said.



“They also have the home ground advantage and our travel time is long too. So, we have to see these factors as well. But, my boys are ready for any challenge.”



Tenaga this year comprise many young players who came from the Thunderbolts as Nor Saiful looks to groom the next generation of national players.



“The core of the national team are here, so the youngsters can learn a great deal.



“Right now, I’m telling them to stop the silly mistakes and follow the instructions of the coaches.



“Young players will only benefit if they play in a team system. They must be disciplined to take on the responsibilities and have a good understanding of each other on the field.



“They are young, so I expect them to only get better in every game.”



