By Jugjet Singh





Kuala Lumpur HA president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman with the HockAdemy players at a press conference recently.



HockAdemy coach K. Gobinathan did not mince his words when he said his players were scrappy, poor and heavy-footed.





And their team manager Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman also felt the heat and was stressed out after four quarters.



These were the reactions of HockAdemy even though they edged Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UniTen) 1-0 in their opening Malaysia Women’s Hockey League (MWHL) match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



National player Fatin Shafika Sukri delivered the winner off a penalty corner attempt in the 31st minute.



The last quarter witnessed players from both teams struggling to stay on their feet.



“I’m not happy at all with the performances of my players. They can play better. Today (yesterday) they dished out a scrappy game.



“The win is welcome, but my players need to improve if they want to finish top two,” said Gobinathan.



Megat, who is also the Kuala Lumpur HA president, said: “It was really stressful sitting on the bench.



“I was stressed out in my first sitting as a manager. There was just too much pressure watching them play. I would rather sit with the spectators.”



UniTen coach Lailin Abu Hassan was cooler in defeat.



“Although HockAdemy are a new MWHL outfit, their players are no strangers to hockey. They have six national players and two Australian imports, so, even in defeat, I believe my players gave a good account of themselves,” said Lailin.



Meanwhile, double champions Terengganu Ladies defeated Sabah 3-0 at the Likas Hockey Stadium.



Juliani Din (37th), Noor Amarina Ruhani (38th) and Fatin Naimah Zaki (49th) netted for the visitors.



RESULTS — Women: Sabah 0 Terengganu Ladies 3, Police Blue Warriors 7 Mutiara Impian 0, UniTen 0 HockAdemy 1.



FIXTURES: TODAY — Men: TNB Thunderbolts v THT (Pitch 1, 5pm), HockAdemy v UniKL (Pitch I, 7.30pm), NurInsafi v Tenaga Nasional (Sungai Petani, 5pm), Maybank v UiTM (Pitch II, 5pm). Matches at National Hockey Stadium unless stated.



New Straits Times