



In the Sydney vicinity and not sure how to spend your Australia Day weekend? Don’t despair, we have your full itinerary planned and promise it won’t disappoint.





The big ticket item on the Australia Day weekend is seeing the world #1 ranked Kookaburras and #2 ranked Hockeyroos open their FIH Pro League 2020 campaigns against Belgium with double headers on 25/26 January at the Sydney Olympic Perk Hockey Centre (Note: Belgium are the team the Kookaburras beat in the 2019 Pro League Grand Final, while the Hockeyroos will be out for revenge after losing to the Belgians both times last year so it is sure to be on for young and old).



Saturday 25 January 2020



8am Wake up and have a bowl of Sultana Bran, toast with Vegemite and cold Milo for breakfast while you check out the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras social accounts for the previews and latest on the big games coming up.



8:45am Dig out your Australian or Boxing Kangaroo flag and green and gold Aussie attire including your proud Aussie hat (you can’t beat the wide brim hat with the corks on string hanging off it). And don’t forget to slip, slop, slap (zinc recommended).



10:30am Head to a friend’s place or invite friends/family around for an early barbie (snags, bread and tomato sauce mandatory).



Approx 1:30pm Ensuring you’ve got your Opal Card in hand, head to the closest train station and get off at Central Station to catch the T1 train. Once you’re on board, tuck into the meat pie with sauce you bought on the way in (as Aussie as it gets) and get off at Lidcombe Station. Then proceed to Platform 0 and get on the connecting T7 train to Sydney Olympic Park.



Alternatively, hop in the car and convoy to the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre.



For all transport options to Sydney Olympic Park visit https://www.sydneyolympicpark.com.au/transport or https://transportnsw.info/travel-info/using-public-transport/getting-to-major-event-venues/getting-to-sydney-olympic-park



2:45pm Whether walking to the stadium from the train station or from your car, reminisce about how good it was when the Hockeyroos won gold at the same venue at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.



3pm Gates open so get in early, make a gold coin donation to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal, settle in and soak up the atmosphere as it builds ahead of the Hockeyroos game.



4pm Hockeyroos match starts – get up and about and make some noise!



5:30pm Get down to the fence near the field and get the front of your Australian shirt signed by the Hockeyroos and a selfie with your favourite player.



6:30pm Kookaburras match starts – get up and about and make some more noise!



8pm Get down to the fence near the field and get the back of your Australian shirt signed by the Kookaburras and a selfie with your favourite player.



8:30pm Head back to Central Station on the train humming Waltzing Matilda and check out the match reports and post match reaction on the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras social media channels.



10:30pm Tucked up at home reflecting on how good a day it has been and the excitement and anticipation that you are doing it all again tomorrow!



Sunday 26 January 2020



Repeat steps above but make it all an hour earlier (first match starts at 3pm) and don’t worry about the signatures because you will already have them