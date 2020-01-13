ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Board, Malakand Board and Faisalabad Board on Sunday won their matches in hockey competitions on the second day of the Pakistan Inter Board Boys Gala 2020 being held at Pakistan Sports Complex.





Talking to The Nation on Sunday, PSB Director Media M Azam Dar said in hockey event at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Peshawar thrashed Abbottabad 7-1 in the first match, Malakand routed Sahiwal 3-0 in the second, Faisalabad hammered Rawalpindi 4-0 in the third and Bahawalpur thumped Larkana 3-0 in the fourth match.



