Thunderbolts coach snubs media

Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 60
By Jugjet Singh

TNB Thunderbolts were hammered 5-0 by Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) in yesterday’s Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match with the former’s coach declining to comment on his team’s performance in Bukit Jalil.



Thunderbolts coach Nor Azlan Bakar brushed aside efforts to interview him by saying: “I have nothing to say about this match... just interview the winning side.”

His THT counterpart, K. Dharmaraj, however, was more courteous although he was not very happy with his team’s display.

“A 5-0 win, but it is not enough. I expected more from my players following the 3-2 defeat to Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) on Friday.

“This is because goals might come into the picture at the end of the day to decide the champions,” said Dharmaraj.

South Korean Jang Jong Hyun netted a hat-trick in the eighth, 13th and 24th minutes.

Faizal Saari (40th) and Abid Sufian Mat Ruslee (60th) completed the rout.

Thunderbolts team manager M. Kaliswaran was more open about the match.

“We played badly. The boys played better against Tenaga Nasional (lost 3-1) on Friday.

“I believe it is because we had played Tenaga many times (in friendlies) before the MHL and my players were more comfortable with them.

“This was our first match against THT this year, and I believe my team will be better prepared for them in the return leg,” said Kaliswaran.

RESULTS — Men: TNB Thunderbolts 0 THT 5, NurInsafi 1 Tenaga Nasional 6, Maybank 4 UiTM 1, HockAdemy 1 UniKL 3.

New Straits Times

