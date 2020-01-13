

Pembroke’s Rachel Scott scored twice late on against Muckross. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Pembroke won the big D4 derby in the Jacqui Potter Cup as most of the favoured sides advanced; Rathgar won seven-goal thriller against Avoca in men's Division One





Pembroke struck three times in the last eight minutes to win the big Jacqui Potter Cup second round derby against Muckross, prevailing 5-2 for a deceptive final scoreline in the squally rain.



Hayley O’Donnell and Ava Beatty helped Pembroke into a 2-1 lead at half-time with Susie Cannon getting the Muckross reply with goalkeeper Kate O’Donnell making some key saves.



The Marlborough Road hosts tied things up in Q3 when Sophie Barnwell’s strike got a touch from Jane O’Brien, setting up a big final phase.



Orla Macken – as so often this season – popped up with a key goal, striking from a penalty corner off the post for 3-2 and time running out. Rachel Scott cracked in another from the top of the circle to make the game safe and then added another for good measure at the end.



UCD were made to work all the way by Division Two side Pembroke II but a first half Nina Heisterkamp effort earned them a 1-0 win and a place in the quarter-finals.



Railway Union also had a big test on their hands against Glenanne but Jenny Long earned them a 1-0 success to keep alive their title retention hopes.



The other two EYHL sides had fewer worries, Loreto easing by Old Alex II 3-0 and Old Alex’s firsts saw off Avoca 4-0.



Railway Union II are a dangerous proposition in the quarter-final draw after they beat Genesis 3-0 with the Joyce twins Isobel (two) and Cecelia (one) accounted for their goals. With a wealth of top level experience and medals in their line-up, they have the ability to cause plenty of problems.



Indeed, their Sunday 1-1 draw with Pembroke II was the first goal they had conceded all season across 13 games and three competitions. Corinthian continued their winning ways with a 4-0 away win at Rathgar.



Naas and Three Rock Rovers’ second round tie was called off after 10 minutes due to a water-logged pitch.



In men’s Leinster Division One, Stuart Malcolm played a pivotal role as Rathgar won a 4-3 dust-up against Avoca in the first league game of 2020, closing the gap on third place.



Gar were without Alan White, Andy Malcolm and Jonny Orr but did welcome back John Willoughby, Stuart Cinnamond and Steven Roberts amid a series of changes.



Malcolm gave them lead the from a short corner which deflected in off an Avoca defender. The response came within five minutes from another set piece, Richard Couse continuing where he left off before Christmas, catching out Matt Breton with a drag-flick.



Malcolm restored the lead from another drag to the bottom right-hand corner only for Couse to equalise for a second time. He produced some slick skills on the baseline to slide the ball in on his reverse, 2-2.



The hosts, though, took the lead for a third time from another corner, Malcolm turning provider this time, finding Tom Kemsley at the back post. Rathgar extended the lead to 4-2 in the third quarter when the ball broke to John Willoughby in the circle and he beat a couple of defenders before slipping the ball past the Avoca keeper.



With seven minutes to go, Malcolm thought he had his hat-trick after he reversed in from a short corner although it was judged to be too high when it was touched by the goalkeeper on to the back board.



Avoca made it a tight finish pulling the score back to 4-3 with four minutes to play from an Oisin O’Halloran sweep from the top of the circle.



Women



Jacqui Potter Cup – Round 2: Rathgar 0 Corinthian 4 (L McGrane, L Pomeroy, C Arubulo, C Vincent); Old Alex 4 (I Dunlop, E Russell, H McDermott, S Robinson) Avoca 0; Pembroke II 0 UCD 1 (N Heisterkamp); Railway Union 1 (J Long) Glenanne 0; Railway Union II 3 (I Joyce 2, C Joyce) Genesis 0; Loreto 3 (A Taaffe, M Jennings, S Evans) Old Alex II 0; Muckross 2 (J O’Brien, S Cannon) Pembroke 5 (R Scott 2, H O’Donnell, O Macken, A Beatty)



Postponed: Naas v Three Rock Rovers – waterlogged pitch



Men



Leinster Division 1: Rathgar 4 (S Malcolm 2, T Kemsley, J Willoughby) Avoca 3 (R Couse 2, O O’Halloran)



