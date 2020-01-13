

Photo by Garry Bowden.



Four more goals from Sally Walton helped Bowdon Hightown secure their place in the England Hockey Jaffa Super 6s Finals next month, and ensured the experienced international ended the group stages top of the goalscoring table.





The 38-year-old has 21 goals across Bowdon Hightown’s eight group stage matches, which culminated in a 4-0 win over Sutton Coldfield as well as a crucial 4-3 victory over table-toppers East Grinstead.



Things didn’t start well for Bowdon Hightown though, with a 2-2 draw with Surbiton being followed by a 6-1 loss to Slough on Saturday.



But they hit back on Sunday with two wins to book their place at the Copper Box Arena in London for the Finals on February 2.



East Grinstead top the table despite the loss to Bowdon. They drew 2-2 with Buckingham in Saturday’s first match before hammering Clifton 7-0 later in the day. And Sunday’s 8-1 win over Sutton Coldfield guaranteed their spot in the top four.



Despite the loss to East Grinstead, Sutton Coldfield will join them in the finals after finishing third.



They beat Holcombe 4-2 and Leicester 3-2 on Saturday, which gave them enough points to finish third despite losses to East Grinstead and Bowdon Hightown on Sunday.



The fourth and final place in the Jaffa Super 6s Finals next month was taken by Buckingham in the dramatic last match of the day.



They drew 2-2 with Slough to keep hold of fourth spot as their rivals desperately went in search of a win which would’ve seen them leapfrog Buckingham into the last finals place.



Earlier in the weekend Buckingham had drawn with table-topping East Grinstead, beaten Surbiton 7-5 and overcome Holcombe 8-2.



Slough had given themselves every chance of scraping into the top four with a draw against Leicester and wins over Bowdon Hightown and Holcombe, but just came up short.



Jaffa Super 6s Championships Premier Division



Results (Sat, 11 Jan 2020): Holcombe 7, Clifton 1; East Grinstead 2, Buckingham 2; Surbiton 2, Bowdon Hightown 2; Slough 2, Leicester 2; Sutton Coldfield 4, Holcombe 2; Clifton 0, East Grinstead 7; Buckingham 7, Surbiton 5; Bowdon Hightown 1, Slough 6; Leicester 2, Sutton Coldfield 3.



Results (Sun, 12 Jan 2020): Surbiton 7, Clifton 3; East Grinstead 8, Sutton Coldfield 1; Holcombe 1, Slough 3; Leicester 7, Surbiton 1; Bowdon Hightown 4, East Grinstead 3; Buckingham 8, Holcombe 2; Clifton 1, Leicester 5; Sutton Coldfield 0, Bowdon Hightown 4; Slough 2, Buckingham 2.



League table:

East Grinstead…19pts

Bowdon Hightown…19

Sutton Coldfield…16

Buckingham…15

Slough…14

Holcombe…9

Leicester…7

Surbiton…4

Clifton Robinsons…0



Full results, statistics and goal scorer information from all divisions can be viewed here - https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com/



England Hockey Board Media release