

Photo by Garry Bowden.



Surbiton will go into the Finals as favourites to win the England Hockey Jaffa Super 6s Men's Indoor Championship after topping the table at the end of the group stages this weekend.





Having secured two wins on Saturday the table toppers went into Sunday full of confidence and produced two excellent performances, winning 13-2 against Canterbury before beating Bowdon 14-4 later in the day.



GB ace Alan Forsyth netted 16 times over the weekend to top the competition goal scoring charts and help Surbiton book their place in the Finals at the Copper Box Arena on February 2.



East Grinstead finished second in the table to cement their place in the final four.



They secured three wins from their four games over the weekend to finish three points behind Surbiton at the top of the table.



On Saturday the Sussex side won 4-3 against Reading and 7-3 versus Bowdon before picking up a 4-1 win against Sevenoaks on Sunday.



Holcombe also secured their place in the finals after securing two wins and a draw from their four games over the weekend.



They drew 4-4 with Hampstead & Westminster and lost 5-4 to Surbiton on Saturday, but the Kent side went on to pick up six points on Sunday with a 5-3 victory against Wimbledon and a 6-4 win against Reading respectively.



Wimbledon were the final side to secure their place in the finals after securing two victories over the weekend.



On Saturday they produced an excellent display to win 13-2 against Bowdon, with Ed Horler netting seven times in the process.



Sunday saw Wimbledon slump to a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Holcombe before securing a 3-2 victory against Reading in the penultimate game of the day to secure their place in the finals on goal difference.



Elsewhere, Sevenoaks missed out on a place in the final four on goal difference after securing two wins from their four games over the weekend.



They won 5-2 against Wimbledon but suffered a 7-3 loss to Surbiton on Saturday.



Then on Sunday they lost 4-1 against East Grinstead but won 6-5 against Hampstead and Westminster.



Jaffa Super 6s Championships Premier Division



Results (Sat, 11 Jan 2020): Sevenoaks 3, Surbiton 7; Holcombe 4, Hampstead & Westminster 4; Canterbury 4, Reading 6; East Grinstead 7, Bowdon 3; Wimbledon 2, Sevenoaks 5; Surbiton 5, Holcombe 4; Hampstead & Westminster 8, Canterbury 1; Reading 3, East Grinstead 4; Bowdon 2, Wimbledon 13.



Results (Sun, 12 Jan 2020): Canterbury 2, Surbiton 13; Holcombe 5, Wimbledon 3; Sevenoaks 1, East Grinstead 4; Bowdon 5, Canterbury 0; Reading 4, Holcombe 6; Hampstead & Westminster 5, Sevenoaks 6; Surbiton 14, Bowdon 4; Wimbledon 3, Reading 2; East Grinstead 3, Hampstead & Westminster 5.



League table:

Surbiton…21pts

East Grinstead…18

Holcombe…16

Wimbledon…15

Sevenoaks… 15

Hampstead & Westminster…13

Reading…4

Bowdon…4

Canterbury…0



Full results, statistics and goal scorer information is available here - https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com/



England Hockey Board Media release