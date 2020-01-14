She was nominated for the Federation of International Hockey’s XI in 2007, 2009 and 2010.



Marsha Marescia Cox. Photo: Facebook.



On 13 January 1983 South African hockey legend, Marsha Marescia Cox was born in Durban, KwaZulu Natal.





Marsha is one of the world’s most capped hockey players, with more than 330 caps and her debut for the South African team was in 2001 against the United States of

Marsha captained the national side from 2006 and represented the South African national hockey team at the 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, and 2012 London Olympic Games as well as 2002 Perth, 2006 Madrid, and Rosario 2010 Hockey World Cups.



She was nominated for the Federation of International Hockey’s XI in 2007, 2009 and 2010.



In August 2015, Marsha announced her retired from professional international hockey after 14 years making hockey her career.



Currently she plays club hockey in the Netherlands for the Rotterdam Hockey Club, and in South Africa for the Greenside Pirates.



Information sourced from: South African History Online.



A belated Happy Birthday, Marsha