



This season’s Scottish Hockey U18 Indoor Cup Finals at Bells Sports Centre in Perth produced some thrilling matches and two memorable finals. It was a double success for Midland District with Strathallan retaining the Girls Cup, and Perthshire coming out on top in the Boys’ event.





U18 Girls Indoor Cup



The six girls’ teams who had qualified from their District tournaments met on Saturday, 11 January. Strathallan won Pool A with two good wins against Robert Gordon’s College (5-1) and Hutchesons’ Grammar School (6-1). The girls from the Granite City then edged out their Glaswegian opponents for 2nd place on goal difference after a 3-3 draw with a second-half hatrick from Eilidh Seedhouse.



In Pool B, Perthshire finished top after two good wins against George Watson’s College (4-3) and Galashiels Academy (6-4), including four goals from captain Iona Fleming. Watson’s sealed the runners-up spot with a 4-2 win against the borderers. The action then paused for the girls to watch Scotland’s men grab a last-second equaliser in their superb 5-5 draw with Canada.



In the semi-finals, Robert Gordon’s produced a brilliant performance to beat Perthshire 4-1, while Strathallan beat Watson’s 5-1. Hutchies beat Gala 4-0 to claim 5th place, before Watson’s beat Perthshire 2-1 to claim 3rd place with goals from Neve Wood and Faith Joubert.



Robert Gordon’s got off to a flier in the final, leading 3-1 after 10 minutes before Strathallan came roaring back with two goals from captain Lisa Biermann. Steph Craig then scored two late goals for Strathallan to seal a 5-3 victory. It was hard luck on a talented Robert Gordon’s team, but a well-earned success for Audrey Sime’s Perthshire team.





11 January 2020 at Bells Sports Centre, Perth. Scottish Hockey U18 Indoor Girls Cup.



U18 Boys Indoor Cup



The boys’ competition on Sunday 12 January was equally competitive. Watsonians won Pool A after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Grove Menzieshill and a 2-2 draw with Western Wildcats. Conall Milligan and Euan Burgess scored in both matches for the maroons. The Dundonians grabbed 2nd spot after a 4-2 win against Western Wildcats, including a Keir Robb double.



In Pool B, Perthshire won both matches to finish top. Captain Alex Wilson scored a hatrick in a 9-2 win against Uddingston. Then a last-minute winner gave them a 4-3 win against Stewart’s Melville College (SMC), for whom Iain Hare scored twice. SMC’s 4-2 win against Uddingston gave them runners-up spot.



In an exciting semi-final, Stewart’s Melville were 3-1 down at half time in the Edinburgh derby against Watsonians before coming back to win 4-3. And Perthshire continued their impressive form to beat Grove Menzieshill 8-1, including four from Alex Wilson.



Watsonians edged out Grove Menzieshill 4-2 to claim third place, while five goals from Cameron Moran helped Western Wildcats beat Uddingston 11-4 to finish 5th.



The final was a high-quality match, with Ollie Wilson’s double helping Perthshire to a 3-1 half-time lead. Callum Grant’s 21st minute goal for SMC made it an exciting finish, but Perthshire held on to win 3-2 and claim the trophy. The Perth boys have achieved the ‘double’ after winning the U18 Boys outdoor cup in November.



Thank you to all the players, coaches, umpires, technical officials and supporters who made it such a great weekend of youth hockey.





12 January 2020 at Bells Sports Centre, Perth. Scottish Hockey U18 Indoor Boys Cup.



Final positions – Girls:

1. Strathallan

2. Robert Gordon’s College

3. George Watson’s College

4. Perthshire

5. Hutchesons’ Grammar School

6. Galashiels Academy



Final position – Boys:

1. Perthshire

2. Stewart’s Melville College

3. Watsonians

4. Grove Menzieshill

5. Western Wildcats

6. Uddingston



Scottish Hockey Union media release