High-flying Dundee Wanderers have completed the league part of women`s indoor National league 1 with a perfect record after seeing off Grove Menzieshill and Inverleith.





Clydesdale Western are in second spot, three points behind, while Inverleith and Watsonians occupy third and fourth place respectively.



Dundee Wanderers opened the day with a fairly comfortable 4-0 win over city rivals Grove Menzieshill. Penalty corner conversions by Emily Dark and Amy Snelle gave the champions a two goal advantage at the interval.



Grove Menzieshill failed to reduce the deficit in the second half, instead Wanderers went further ahead through open play goals from Ruth Blaikie and Dark again.



The second match of the day between Hillhead and Edinburgh University ended in a 2-2 draw, a scoreline that may have pleased the former more than the students. A penalty corner conversion by Rachel Osborne gave the Glasgow side the ideal start in only two minutes, but by the interval Edinburgh had their noses in front through Eve Pearson and Jenny Walls.



However, five minutes after the break Norma Sinclair levelled for Hillhead, and there was no further scoring. However, the point lifted Edinburgh University into fourth place ahead of capital rivals Watsonians.



Yet Watsonians looked strong when they held second-placed Clydesdale Western to a goalless first half.



The goal glut failed to survive long in the second period, within two minutes Jen Eadie had put Clydesdale ahead at a penalty corner. Thereafter the goals flowed, all from open play, with Marjery Justice, two from Millie Steiger and Eadie again doing the damage.



Wanderers then confirmed their pole position in the league part of the competition after a 9-5 victory over third-placed Inverleith.



Early in the first half goals were exchanged; Wanderers` Ruth Blaikie and Emily Dark were on target while Katie Swanson and Sarah Jamieson replied for the Edinburgh side.



But the champions moved into a commanding 5-2 lead, Milly Skidmore and Amy Snelle before the break and then Vikki Bunce in the second half.



Inverleith did not seem eager to quietly surrender and brought the score back to 5-4 with another strike from Jamieson followed by a spot conversion from Sarah McKay.



The potential comeback was frustrated by a further goal from Skidmore for 6-4. There followed a flurry of goals in the final three minutes, for Wanderers Heather Howie and a double from Dark for her hat-trick was countered to some extent by another penalty from McKay.



In the foot of the table clash Grove Menzieshill finally recorded their first victory of the season by beating Grange 6-2.



That scoreline was not so obvious from the first half, Emma Petrie and Victoria White scored for Grange while a double from Sam Sangster replied for Grove Menzieshill.



But then Grove Menzieshill marched away with the second half, Ellie and Katie Stott, Lucy Smith and Holly Duval were all on target.



Watsonians held on to fourth spot with a 4-1 win over Hillhead in their second outing, Susan Hamilton scored twice.



Clydesdale retained second spot, three points behind Wanderers, with a convincing 9-1 win over Edinburgh University who stay in fifth place.



In the goal avalanche Marjery Justice, Jen Eadie and Millie Steiger all got two goals apiece, while Mairi McGregor scored the students` consolation.



After their earlier reversal Inverleith retained third spot after seeing off Grange 8-1, the match was a personal triumph for Sarah Jamieson who scored a double hat-trick, Stella Hunger and Sophie Hinds getting the others. Kirsten Turnbull was Grange`s only scorer.



Grove Menzieshill`s encounter with Hillhead was a tight encounter to the end, but the Taysiders emerged 3-2 winners in the end.



Lucy Smith, Sam Sangster at a penalty corner and Molly Godfrey were Grove Menzieshill`s scorers while Wendy Andrews scored both Hillhead`s goals.



