KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank have a 100% penalty corner conversion rate in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL). The Tigers received a penalty corner in each of their first two matches against Hockey Academy (Hockademy) of Kuala Lumpur and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and converted in both matches to win by identical 4-1 margins.





Yet, coach Azrul Effendy Bistamam is not too happy. He believes his teams should be earning more than one penalty corner in each match.



“My forwards need to earn more penalty corners so we can convert more goals from the corners, ” said Azrul.



National junior player Mohd Nur Asyraf Ishak and former international Hafifihafiz Hanafi converted the penalty corners for Maybank.



Azrul said that although they had scored six field goals, he was also not pleased with their field goal rate.



“We did well to penetrate into our opponents’ semi circles but we could not turn them into goals. My forwards need to be sharper once in the semi-circle.



“We face two easy opponents in the first two matches but we will face our real challenge against Tenaga Nasional who have 13 national players (at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday), ” said Azrul.



“It will be a real test of character for my players to play against a team who are soild in every department.



“We have never beaten them in the last few years in matches and it will a real challenge to stop them as they have two top national goalkeepers in S. Kumar and Mohd Hairi (Abdul Rahman).



“My players must be on their toes and cannot make a mistake in defence as they also have a good strike force.



“I will be more than happy if we can snatch a point from them, ” said Azrul.



Last season, the Tigers were humiliated (7-1) and (7-2) in the home and away matches by Tenaga.



The Star of Malaysia