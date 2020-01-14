By AFTAR SINGH





Sidelined: Tengku Ahmad bleeding from his mouth due to a broken jaw after being a hit by the ball in the Malaysia Hockey League match against Hockey Academy.



KUALA LUMPUR: National forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil joined Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) this year, bringing promise of a league and overall double for the team.





He lasted all of 85 minutes.



The 33-year-old has been ruled out of the league for the rest of the season with a broken jaw.



The seasoned campaigner suffered the injury off a ball hit by Pakistan’s Ali Rizwan in the 25th minute of the match against Hockey Academy (Hockademy) of Kuala Lumpur at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sunday. He had also played in the 3-2 Charity Shield win over Terengganu on Friday.



Tengku Ahmad was rushed to hospital where he has been admitted. An X-ray showed that he broke his jaw and he is expected to undergo surgery tomorrow or the day after.UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj was sad that they had to lose the services of the hardworking forward.



“Tengku Ahmad joined us this season and we were looking forward to his presence, adding more bite to the forwardline, ” said Arul.



“But the injury he suffered is quite bad and I am not sure how long it will take him to recover.



“The early signs are that he will miss the entire league (which ends on Feb 22). Tengku Ahmad might also have to forget about the national training for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup from April 11-18, ” said Arul.



Arul said he was not sure whether the Pakistani player took the hit at Tengku Ahmad intentionally “but we have lost a formidable player and this is not good for the team.”



“We have to look at the video to see what really happened. This is not the first time my player got hit in the match.



“In the Charity Shield match against Terengganu (at the same venue) our Australian player Kieran Govers also got a hit on his head off a high ball hit.



“Thank God Govers did not suffer any serious injury. I rested him in the match against Hockademy on Sunday and he is expected to return for the match against UiTM (Universiti Teknologi Mara) on Wednesday, ” said Arul.



“I hope match officials will look into the matter as we don’t want to lose more players from the rising ball hits, ” said Arul.



UniKL still beat Hockademy 3-1 despite Tengku Ahmad’s injury and the absence of their main Irish goalkeeper David Harte, who will arrive tomorrow.



The Star of Malaysia