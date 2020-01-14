Rod Gilmour





The Super 6s Finals will be staged at the Copper Box Credit: GARRY BOWDEN



English hockey's two most potent goalscorers in the indoor and outdoor versions of the game are on course to meet in the final of the Jaffa Super 6s Finals next month.





With 21 goals, Bowdon Hightown's Sally Walton finished top scorer after two weekends of indoor play at the Super 6s Championships in Telford, while Sophie Bray's 14 strikes helped East Grinstead to top the final standings ahead of the London finals on February 2.



The pair could not be more different in how they play the shortened, fast-paced version of the game. Eighteen of Walton's goals came via penalty corners and strokes, while Bray, the leading outdoor scorer in the Investec Women's Premier Division, netted all hers from open play.



"Sally is lethal and her penalty corner success rate is phenomenal," admitted Mary Booth, East Grinstead's coach. "She would be in there if we still had an England indoor team. She gets the ball away quickly and is very astute. Sophie is creative, inventive and does things other people just don't do on a hockey pitch."



While defending champions East Grinstead secured a Finals' berth on Saturday - also helped by Chloe Brown's nine corner-routine goals - the make-up of the final four went down to the last game on Sunday.



Bowdon's 4-3 victory over East Grinstead, their only defeat from eight, was key in Tina Cullen's side finishing second, while Sutton Coldfield, in third, also reached the finals following a debut season in the top flight.



But it was the final match of the weekend which provided the most drama, with Slough needing victory and Buckingham just a draw to seal fourth place. In the end, two third-quarter goals saw Buckingham take a crucial 2-1 lead but a late Slough goal two minutes from time set up a nervy finale as Zak Jones' side held on for the point.



"The four teams deserve to be there but you never know on the day," added Booth. "You can't write off any team, but hopefully we will get to the final and if we get a game against Bowdon, it won't give goals like last year. It's cat and mouse and will come down to a mistake."



Matching the men



East Grinstead's stranglehold on the indoor scene has been evident since the West Sussex's first men's title in 1987. They have won 12 men's titles in the last 15 years and now the women are aiming to add to the club's bulging silverware. The club will be vying for their third indoor men's and women's double in five years at the early February finals following the rapid progression made by Booth's side since joining the Premier Division elite in 2015. "Our intention is that we will defend our title as we would love to emulate the boys who have done that year in, year out," said Booth.



Leicester stave off relegation



A solid indoor outfit, Leicester were forced into a gritty final day battle for Women's Premier Division survival. The 2012 champions eventually came to the fore and secured three wins from four on Sunday's final day to secure their place in the top flight, including back-to-back wins against the relegated teams, outdoor specialists Surbiton and Clifton, who lost all their eight matches. Wimbledon and Repton won promotion from Division 1.



How to win at indoors



"It takes us to come out of the blocks and not be intimidated by good players in the opposition," says Mary Booth, East Grinstead coach. "Although you respect their abilities you have to take it out of your hands. It's about getting the mindset right and taking control. You may need some luck at some point but you can't just live on that. It's about getting the tactics right and playing in different ways."



Repton go close in schools' double



Repton won the Investec Super 6s under-18 girls' schools final at Bromsgrove School on Saturday, with a 3-0 victory over St George's College thanks to goals from Joanna Boehringer, Sian Emslie and Georgia Brown. St George's captain Issy Carey had inspired her team to finish top of the pool stages ahead of the final and ended as the tournament's top scorer, with 11 goals. Repton's win set the school up for their outdoor assault when they will be bidding for a fifth successive girls' title. In the under-16 indoor final, Cranleigh retained their title with a 2-1 shoot-out win over rivals Repton for the second year running.



Jaffa Super 6s Finals When: Sunday February 2 Where: Copper Box Arena, London Women's semi-finals: East Grinstead v Buckingham, Bowdon Hightown v Sutton Coldfield Men's semi-finals: Surbiton v Wimbledon, East Grinstead v Holcombe Tickets available at englandhockey.seetickets.com



The Telegraph