Scotland Men’s O40s Masters squad announced
Scotland O40s Masters men has announced its squads for the 2020 Home Nations tournament and the World Cup.
Both tournaments offer a great showcase and experience for Masters’ hockey as Scotland take to the pitch to compete.
The Home Nations will be held at the Peffermill in Edinburgh on the 15th – 17th May where Scotland will play Wales, Ireland and England over the weekend.
The World Cup will be played in Nottingham from 8th – 17th August. The schedule for the tournament is still to be announced and currently has a strong set of 15 teams from around the world due to take part.
Selection committee member Alan Wall said, “After a disappointing performance in the Euros last year we are keen to build on the potential we showed in the home nations in Wales where we came second.
“We have a number of players moving up from the O35s who will add new energy and ability to the squad coupled with a few older faces coming back this season, which gives us an exciting team to challenge ourselves against the top nations in the world.”
Home Nations squad
Doug Swanson Dunfermline Carnegie
Magnus Ferrier Dunfermline Carnegie
Kevin Cummings Falkirk
Douglas Nicol Falkirk
Graham Dunlop Clydesdale
Owen Hadden Giffnock
Chris Smith Highland
Andrew Maclaine Hillhead
Alan Wall Inverleith
Stuart Robin Kelburne
Stephen Olliver Kendal HC
Steven Moir Harris
James Hollington Watsonian
Chris Miller Watsonian
Rob Stewart Watsonian
Jerome Moodley Watsonian
Michael Clement Watsonian
Stuart Carrick Winchmore Hill & Enfield
World Cup squad
Doug Swanson Dunfermline Carnegie
Magnus Ferrier Dunfermline Carnegie
Kevin Cummings Falkirk
Douglas Nicol Falkirk
Aidan Brock Tulse Hill & Dulwich
Owen Hadden Giffnock
Chris Smith Highland
Andrew Maclaine Hillhead
Alan Wall Inverleith
Stuart Robin Kelburne
Stephen Olliver Kendal HC
Steven Moir Harris
James Hollington Watsonian
Chris Miller Watsonian
Rob Stewart Watsonian
Jerome Moodley Watsonian
Michael Clement Watsonian
Stuart Carrick Winchmore Hill & Enfield
Scottish Hockey Union media release