Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Scotland Men’s O40s Masters squad announced

Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

Scotland O40s Masters men has announced its squads for the 2020 Home Nations tournament and the World Cup.



Both tournaments offer a great showcase and experience for Masters’ hockey as Scotland take to the pitch to compete.

The Home Nations will be held at the Peffermill in Edinburgh on the 15th – 17th May where Scotland will play Wales, Ireland and England over the weekend.

The World Cup will be played in Nottingham from 8th – 17th August. The schedule for the tournament is still to be announced and currently has a strong set of 15 teams from around the world due to take part.

Selection committee member Alan Wall said, “After a disappointing performance in the Euros last year we are keen to build on the potential we showed in the home nations in Wales where we came second.

“We have a number of players moving up from the O35s who will add new energy and ability to the squad coupled with a few older faces coming back this season, which gives us an exciting team to challenge ourselves against the top nations in the world.”

Home Nations squad

Doug Swanson     Dunfermline Carnegie
Magnus Ferrier     Dunfermline Carnegie
Kevin Cummings     Falkirk
Douglas Nicol     Falkirk
Graham Dunlop     Clydesdale
Owen Hadden     Giffnock
Chris Smith     Highland
Andrew Maclaine     Hillhead
Alan Wall     Inverleith
Stuart Robin     Kelburne
Stephen Olliver     Kendal HC
Steven Moir     Harris
James Hollington     Watsonian
Chris Miller     Watsonian
Rob Stewart     Watsonian
Jerome Moodley     Watsonian
Michael Clement     Watsonian
Stuart Carrick     Winchmore Hill & Enfield

World Cup squad

Doug Swanson     Dunfermline Carnegie
Magnus Ferrier     Dunfermline Carnegie
Kevin Cummings     Falkirk
Douglas Nicol     Falkirk
Aidan Brock     Tulse Hill & Dulwich
Owen Hadden     Giffnock
Chris Smith     Highland
Andrew Maclaine     Hillhead
Alan Wall     Inverleith
Stuart Robin     Kelburne
Stephen Olliver     Kendal HC
Steven Moir     Harris
James Hollington     Watsonian
Chris Miller     Watsonian
Rob Stewart     Watsonian
Jerome Moodley     Watsonian
Michael Clement     Watsonian
Stuart Carrick     Winchmore Hill & Enfield

Scottish Hockey Union media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.