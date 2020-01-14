Scotland O40s Masters men has announced its squads for the 2020 Home Nations tournament and the World Cup.





Both tournaments offer a great showcase and experience for Masters’ hockey as Scotland take to the pitch to compete.



The Home Nations will be held at the Peffermill in Edinburgh on the 15th – 17th May where Scotland will play Wales, Ireland and England over the weekend.



The World Cup will be played in Nottingham from 8th – 17th August. The schedule for the tournament is still to be announced and currently has a strong set of 15 teams from around the world due to take part.



Selection committee member Alan Wall said, “After a disappointing performance in the Euros last year we are keen to build on the potential we showed in the home nations in Wales where we came second.



“We have a number of players moving up from the O35s who will add new energy and ability to the squad coupled with a few older faces coming back this season, which gives us an exciting team to challenge ourselves against the top nations in the world.”



Home Nations squad



Doug Swanson Dunfermline Carnegie

Magnus Ferrier Dunfermline Carnegie

Kevin Cummings Falkirk

Douglas Nicol Falkirk

Graham Dunlop Clydesdale

Owen Hadden Giffnock

Chris Smith Highland

Andrew Maclaine Hillhead

Alan Wall Inverleith

Stuart Robin Kelburne

Stephen Olliver Kendal HC

Steven Moir Harris

James Hollington Watsonian

Chris Miller Watsonian

Rob Stewart Watsonian

Jerome Moodley Watsonian

Michael Clement Watsonian

Stuart Carrick Winchmore Hill & Enfield



World Cup squad



Doug Swanson Dunfermline Carnegie

Magnus Ferrier Dunfermline Carnegie

Kevin Cummings Falkirk

Douglas Nicol Falkirk

Aidan Brock Tulse Hill & Dulwich

Owen Hadden Giffnock

Chris Smith Highland

Andrew Maclaine Hillhead

Alan Wall Inverleith

Stuart Robin Kelburne

Stephen Olliver Kendal HC

Steven Moir Harris

James Hollington Watsonian

Chris Miller Watsonian

Rob Stewart Watsonian

Jerome Moodley Watsonian

Michael Clement Watsonian

Stuart Carrick Winchmore Hill & Enfield



Scottish Hockey Union media release