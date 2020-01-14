



LANCASTER, Pa. – Following a thorough trial to begin the year, the U.S. Women’s National Team High Performance Staff has announced the 2020 U.S. Women’s National Development Team.





"The Development Team plays an important role in the Olympic Development Pathway with four of the newly named U.S. Women’s National Team athletes having represented the Development Team in 2019," said Phil Edwards, USA Field Hockey's Senior Manager of Coaching and Performance. "The team named today includes a nice mix of returning Development Team players and those from the 2019 U-21 [USWNT] team along with some new faces. We look forward to continuing to support them along their field hockey journey.”



The 23 athletes selected to the 2020 U.S. Women’s National Development Team were named following their performances at the USWNT Trial from January 6 to 8 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. This pool of athletes consisted of 2019 U.S. Women’s National Team members, athletes selected from the 2019 Young Women’s National Championship and players recommended by their respective collegiate coaches.



The U.S. Women’s National Development Team accounts for the transitional phase between the U-21 USWNT and the senior USWNT. Several of the trial attendees recently completed their final college season and are no longer permitted to be on the junior team due to age restrictions.



Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the 2020 U.S. Women’s National Development Team:



Carter Ayars (Wilmington, Del.), Kendall Ballard (Charlottesville, Va.), Hollyn Barr (Louisville, Ky.), Taylor Blood (Hampton Falls, N.H.), Kelsey Briddell (Wilton, N.Y.), Cori Conley (Oak Park, Ill.), Kelsey Farkas (Ardmore, Pa.), Rachel Gaines (Boone, N.C.), Fusine Govaert (Rye, N.Y.), Erin Huffman (Annville, Pa.), Kellie Joyce (Providence, R.I.), Natalie Konerth (Huntington, Md.), Carrera Lucas (Brookelandville, Md.), Kelly Marks (Elverson, Pa.), Corey Mayer (Huntingdon Valley, Pa.), Megan Miller (Palmyra, Pa.), Jenny Rizzo (Hershey, Pa.), Leah Settipane (Wilmington, Del.), Erin Shanahan (Pasadena, Md.), Kasey Tapman (Pasadena, Md.), Christie Van de Kamp (Midlothian, Va.), Emma Way (Mechanicsburg, Pa.), Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy, Pa.)



Five athletes were unable to participate in the trial due to injury. Madeleine Bacskai (Berwyn, Pa.), Katrina Carter (Berkeley, Calif.), Alexa Hoover (Collegeville, Pa.), Mikayla Michals (Needham, Mass,) and Cassie Sumfest (Lewisburg, Pa.) will all receive a trial at the next training camp.



The team is currently scheduled for two training camps in the coming months. The first will be held February 28 to March 2 in Berkeley, Calif., and second is set from March 27 to 29 in Chapel Hill and Durham, N.C. The team will then tour Scotland in their first international competition of the year from April 16 to 22.



