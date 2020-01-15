By AFTAR SINGH





Playing for keeps: Goalkeeper Adrian Albert has been impressive for UniKL in David Harte’s (below) absence.



KUALA LUMPUR: Stand-in goalkeeper Adrian Albert, who has been impressive for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), is giving his coach a selection headache.





The Sabahan is deputising for the team’s main custodian David Harte, who will arrive from Ireland today.



In his absence, Adrian has held his own between the posts in UniKL’s first two Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) matches.



The 23-year-old helped UniKL beat Terengganu 3-2 to win the Charity Shield last week and was in his element when they outplayed Hockey Academy (Hockademy) 3-1.



It looks like Harte has a fight on his hand.



And coach Arul Selvaraj has only good words to say about Adrian.



“I’m impressed, he’s been playing to his true form. He has also shown great maturity.







“Harte will only arrive tomorrow (today) at 4pm and Adrian will play in his third match (against UiTM),” said Arul.



Adrian, who made his international debut in the tour of Europe last July, said that every match elevates his confidence level.



“I’ve been training under a lot of experienced goalkeepers in the last two years, including Harte, Roslan Jamaluddin and S. Kumar. My game has progressed tremendously,” said Adrian.



“Hopefully, I’ve made a good impression on the coach. I need to keep giving my best to be called up for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (in Ipoh from April 11-18).



“Although Harte will be joining us, I hope the coach will continue to give me the chance to play,” added Adrian.



For today’s match, UniKL will have to make do without top hitman Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil as he is out of the tournament due to a broken jaw suffered against Hockademy on Sunday.



Their Australian forward Kieran Govers, who was hit on the head against Terengganu last week, will be back in action to continue their winning ways.



UniKL, Tenaga Nasional and Maybank are tied on six points after two wins but Tenaga top the eight-team standings on better goal difference.



The Star of Malaysia