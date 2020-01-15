



LANCASTER, PA. – The year 2020 marks a calendar full of competition for the red, white and blue. Along with the new year also comes change and a new list of athletes given the opportunity to represent USA on the international stage. After three days of intense training at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., the U.S. Women’s National Team Junior High Performance Staff is excited to announce the 2020 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team roster.





"Congratulations to those named to the U-21 USWNT squad," said Jarred Martin, U-21 USWNT Head Coach. "The selections were hard for the coaches who were involved. There is a lot of depth in this age group with their talent, athleticism and coaching ability, which bodes well. This is an exciting year for this age group with some test series and training camps culminating with the Junior Pan American Championship in December. I am excited to work with the squad alongside Tracey Paul and Martu Loncarica and to see what they can accomplish."



Approximately 60 athletes were chosen following their involvement on the U-21 USWNT last year and from performances at various events including the 2019 Young Women’s National Championship and National Futures Championship.



Congratulations to the following athletes that were selected to the 2020 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team:



Allison Bitting (Hummelstown, Pa.), Kayla Blas (North Tonawanda, N.Y.), Leanne Bough (Whitney Point, N.Y.), Skyler Caron (Hampton, N.H.), Ashlyn Carr (Delmar, Del.), Erica Cooper (Louisville, Ky.), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Charlotte de Vries (Wayne, Pa.), Brooke DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Emma DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Lindsay Dickinson (Glen Mills, Pa.), Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), Megan Frost (Charlotte, N.C.), Greer Gill (Virginia Beach, Va.), Gianna Glatz (Medford, N.J.), Kyler Greenwalt (Gambrills, Md.), Peyton Halsey (Reading, Pa.), Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.), Madison Kahn (Ocean City, N.J.), Margot Lawn (Pasadena, Md.), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Hannah Miller (Malvern, Pa.), MaryKate Neff (Villanova, Pa.), Kathryn Peterson (San Diego, Calif.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.), Meghan Schneider (San Diego, Calif.), Allison Smith (Wilmington, Del.), Minna Tremonti (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Josie Varney (Smithfield, Maine), M. Grace Wallis (Blue Bell, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Leah Zellner (Emmaus, Pa.), Brynn Zorilla (Vista, Calif.)



Two goalkeepers, Jonna Kennedy (Watertown, Mass.) and Ellie Shahbo (Cornelius, N.C.), will receive a second trial in March. Eight athletes who were selected were unable to participate due to injury and will receive a trial at their next training opportunity: Gabrielle Barraco (Allentown, Pa.), Margo Carlin (Drexel Hill, Pa.), Megan Connors (San Diego, Calif.), Samantha Davidson (North Andover, Mass.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.) and Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.).



The squad will begin training starting next month in Chula Vista, Calif. from February 20 to 24. Their second training camp will take place alongside the other women’s Junior National Teams from March 27 to 29 in Chapel Hill and Durham, N.C. These training camps will be part of the team’s year-long preparations for the Junior Pan American Championship that will take place from November 30 to December 13 in Santiago, Chile.



USFHA media release