'You need specialist care at the early stages of a head injury'



Fiona Tomas





Alex Danson-Bennett was concussed in 2018 after hitting her head while on holiday Credit: GETTY IMAGES



Alex Danson-Bennett has spoken of her renewed optimism at overcoming her “treatable” post-concussion symptoms since returning to train with Great Britain hockey - but warned athletes navigating the “debilitating” symptoms of a mild traumatic brain injury must receive better support in the early stages of their recovery.





Danson-Bennett was concussed in 2018 after hitting her head on a brick wall in a freak incident while on holiday with her then fiance, Alex Bennett. Since rejoining the Great Britain squad at its Bisham Abbey training base on January 6, the Rio Olympic gold medallist has taken part in high-intensity running and bike sessions, but revealed she was still suffering from post-concussion symptoms, notably headaches.



The 34-year-old has not been included in Great Britain’s squad for their opening Pro-League fixtures against Australia next month as she continues to prioritise her graduated return to full fitness. Central to the 34-year-old’s recovery has been a bespoke graded exercise programme as well as physiotherapy and neuropsychology sessions from Hobbs Rehabilitation, an independent neurologist provider.



“I believe you need specialist care at the early stages of a head injury, which I receive via Hobbs, but it took me a long time to find them,” Danson-Bennett told Telegraph Sport. “Now, it couldn’t be any better. I have physiotherapy every single day. I can see a doctor every week. Everybody here [at Bisham Abbey] knows me and knows my character and that if I could be on the pitch, I’d be there, but not everybody is that fortunate though, which is why it’s important to highlight just how debilitating head injuries can be.”



She continued: “There isn’t one in-patient facility for anyone with mild traumatic brain injuries in the country. I would love for that to change. What part I can play in that at this stage is unknown, but I think that’s something that could be - and should be - something that sports people and people who have gone to work and hit their head at home can all access. Also, the diagnostics is fabulous in this country but, the recovery after... I feel a lot more can be done.”





Danson-Bennett was part of the Great Britain side that won gold at Rio 2016 Credit: JULIAN SIMMONDS



Research into mild traumatic brain injuries remains scant among females, although studies have shown women are prone to concussion more than men and endure a longer recovery. Where a woman is at in her menstrual cycle is also thought to influence concussion likelihood, while embryonic studies in the US have suggested women taking the hormonal contraception pill at the time of a head impact may experience less severe symptoms.



Like fellow Great Britain teammate Shona McCallin - who was sidelined for 10 months after sustaining concussion in March 2018 - Danson-Bennett was not taking the pill at the time of being concussed.



“There’s tons of different things I’ve read about what can lead to concussion,” said Danson-Bennett. “I’ve got my own theories, but there’s no science to back it up. I have tried everything since my head injury - whether it be diet, every single holistic treatment you can find - I think I’ve probably tried it.”



She added: “But I do think it’s treatable. At the moment, if you have been diagnosed with concussion or a mild traumatic brain injury, your rehab is to go home and rest and I believe there’s so much more that can be done in that phase.”



Danson-Bennett’s return to the Great Britain setup was announced less than a month after her fellow Rio teammate Nicola White was transitioned away from the central programme. White, who documented her struggles in a special report on female concussion by Telegraph Sport last year, was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome following a head injury in March 2018.



“No one’s is necessarily worse or better, but it wasn’t helpful for me at the start to compare symptoms,” said Danson-Bennett. I just had to think about getting well, getting myself better. Of course we’ve been in touch to wish each other well and make sure each other is doing well, but I just simply wasn’t well enough to place any phone calls, read any messages or do anything for myself at that stage. The thing is, it’s invisible. Even now, I’m so delighted to be in, but no one can tell if I have a headache.”



Having postponed her wedding last year as a result of her ongoing symptoms, Danson-Bennett decided to press ahead with her rescheduled marriage just 10 days after her sister Claire - a former age-grade European triathlete champion - was paralysed from the waist down during a training ride in August.



“She’s making so many improvements and I’m so proud of how she dealt with such a horrific injury,” said Danson-Bennett. “Not being able to walk again is a horrific thought for any of us, but I think she’s shining a light on all the additional health related problems with spinal cord injuries - your bladder, your bowels, your skincare, your blood pressure - it’s like relearning all over again.



She added: “The past year has given us the most enormous perspective. I thought I had perspective before, but I think the irony is you don’t know you have perspective until you have perspective.”



The Telegraph