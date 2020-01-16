

Cranleigh 2020 Schools Super 6s U16G Champions



The 2020 England Hockey Schools Super 6s competitions came to a thrilling conclusion last weekend as four different schools won the titles on offer.





Whitgift retained the U18 Boys’ trophy with a narrow 3-2 win over Dean Close. Having overcome last year’s runners-up Altrincham Grammar 2-1 in their semi-final, Dean Close took the lead in the first minute in the final through Jacob Paynton.



Whitgift struck back quickly as goals from Dyland Holland and Fin Hurst put them ahead before Paynton struck again to leave the scores level after nine minutes. Then, with just three minutes remaining, Hurst struck again to ensure the trophy would be heading back to Surrey.





Whitgift 2020 Schools Super 6s U18B Champions



Having narrowly lost the U18 Girls’ title to Trent this year, Repton claimed the trophy this year thanks to a 3-0 victory over St George’s College in the final.



Having eased through their pools, Repton beat Wellington College 4-1 in their semi-final. It was a much closer affair between St George’s and Millfield, with the game going to a penalty stroke competition after finishing 1-1, with the former prevailing 7-6.



The final was not so tight as Repton took an early lead through Georgia Brown before second half goals from Sian Emslie and Joana Boehringer sealed the win.





Repton 2020 Schools Super 6s U18G Champions



It was not to be a double victory for Repton however as their U16 girls’ team were beaten to the title by Cranleigh on penalty strokes for a second consecutive year.



Having topped their group with a 100% record – including victory over Cranleigh – Repton then beat Framlingham College 4-1 to reach the final. However Cranleigh put in a fine performance over St Teresa’s – who topped their group with a goal difference of +26 – to win 4-2 and ensure they could reclaim their crown.



And they did exactly that with Matilda Hamilton’s late equaliser cancelling out Bronte-May Brough’s earlier effort, taking the game to a stroke competition where Hamilton and Siena Keijsers were on target.





Cranleigh 2020 Schools Super 6s U16G Champions



The final competition of the weekend saw St Lawrence College claim the U16 Boys’ title after a narrow victory over Ipswich in the final.



The Kent-based team headed into the final full of confidence having beaten reigning champions Whitgift 3-2 in their semi-final, while Ipswich overcame Dean Close on a shootout after a 0-0 draw.



In a game of few chances, Tassilo Sura scored the winner in the final minute to ensure it was his school who were crowned this year’s champions.





St Lawrence College 2020 Schools Super 6s U16B Champions



Congratulations to everyone who competed over the weekend. You can view all of the results by clicking here.



England Hockey Board Media release