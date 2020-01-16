The eagerly anticipated summer series is back. Maties Hockey will be hosting the South African Women’s Hockey team from the 19 January until the 04 February. The South Africans will take on Ireland and Germany, while the SA U21 Invitational side will take on Netherlands.





Today the SA Hockey Association has great pleasure in announcing the South African U21 Invitational side:



#, Player Name, Province (Represented at IPT)



1, Maboloke Serage, WP

2, Mishka Ellis, NW

3, Jacolene McLaren, NW

4, Samantha Smuts, WP PENS

5, Christa Ramasimong, NW

6, Jean-Leigh Du Toit, NG

7, Jeanri Thomas, Boland

8, Mikkela Le Roux, SFS

9, Kayla de Waal, WP

10, Sare Laubser, NW

11, Zimkhitha Weston, Border

12, Kiara Meyer, EP

13, Tamlin Kock, SG

14, Ammaarah Hendricks, WP

15, Edith Molikoe, EP

16, Cailynn den Bakker, KZN

17, Caylin Maree, EP

18, Laylaa Davids, WP



Kayla de Waal and Edith Molikoe both join the team after a fantastic tour with the SPAR South Africa Women’s Indoor side that drew with Poland away from home, while the likes of Mishka Ellis, Ammaarah Hendricks and Jean-Leigh du Toit have impressed at PHL as well.



For the U21’s selected in this invitational squad, the focus will be on impressing and staking a claim for a spot in the African Cup later this year and hopefully a view to qualifying for the next FIH Junior World Cup.



SA Invitational U21 Fixtures at Summer Series



23 January – 17:00 – vs. Invitational Side

24 January – 19:00 – vs. Invitational Side

26 January – 15:00 – vs Netherlands U21

28 January – 17:00 – vs. Netherlands U21



SA Hockey Association media release