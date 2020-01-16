

Chinglensana sustained a fracture on his right ankle during the 9th senior men’s national championship where he led his team to the title. - S. Subramanium



Indian hockey team mid-fielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam said on Wednesday he was unsure if he would make a comeback from an ankle injury that kept him away from the game for a year.





Chinglensana sustained a fracture on his right ankle during the 9th senior men’s national championship where he led his team to the title.



“It was a very difficult phase for me. I was not allowed to use my lower body much which resulted in me gaining about 5-6 kilos. I was not sure if I could come back again into the Indian team,” recalled Chinglensana who last played for India at the FIH Men’s World Cup in December 2018.



He will return to action at the FIH Hockey Pro League after a year-long break. It was not until October last year that Chinglensana held the stick once again.



“I didn’t play hockey for about eight months but I never gave up hope. During this period I ensured I stayed fit, followed a systematic routine provided by our scientific advisor Robin Arkel which involved gym, cycling and I followed a strict diet.



“It was important to ensure my weight was under control. I had given up on rice completely,” he said.



Fresh start



With chief coach Graham Reid recalling him into the squad for the matches against the Netherlands, Chinglensana feels he needs to give his 100 per cent to prove his worth.



“I am happy to earn the India jersey again. I need to make this opportunity count. With a good talent pool available, every player has to prove his place in the team and I am no different.



“I see this as a fresh start for me and I am looking forward to a good contest against the Netherlands,” stated the Arjuna Awardee.



India will take on the Netherlands on January 18 and 19 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here.



Sportstar