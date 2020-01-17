By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Former international Baljit Singh Charun, the most senior Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) player in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), has won numerous titles both with UniKL and Tenaga Nasional.





He has won 215 caps for Malaysia and has been named the Best Player in the MHL in 2009.



For all his accolades, he is as excited as a rookie now. After seven years of marriage, he is looking forward to becoming a father. His wife Jasvin Kaur is expected to give birth to their first child in early February.



“I want 2020 to be a great year for me and my wife with the arrival of our baby next month. I have achieved almost everything in hockey and now is the time to start a family,” said Baljit, who represented Malaysia between 2007 and 2016.



The defender has been a pillar of strength for UniKL since 2012 and he has been like fine wine, improving with age.



However, he refuses to get comfortable and believes there is much work to be done in guiding the youngsters in the team.



“I have seen UniKL go from being the whipping boys in our early days in the league to being champions. Personally, I am happy with my own performance in the last three matches. We are getting closer to forging a good understanding with our foreign and local players,” he said.“The most significant point is we are giving a lot of opportunities to our development squad players to play. In the last three matches, they have been picking up pace and their level of confidence is growing,” said Baljit, who made his debut for the national team during the 2007 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



The development squad players are Mohd Farhan Mohamad Zain, a second-year student of UniKL Malaysia France Institute, midfielder Krishanraj Singh Gill, a former SMK Datuk Bentara Batu Pahat student, Mohd Faid Farhadh Mohamad Shah and Muhamad Firdaus Fauzi.



Baljit’s advice to the younger players in the team is to: “Gain as much knowledge and experience from the seniors, be committed and discipline is most important.



“I am sure that within a year or two, these players will graduate to play important roles in UniKL hockey team,” said Baljit, who started his hockey career with Kuala Lumpur City Hall in 2003.



He joined Tenaga Nasional in 2004 and played for them for eight years – helping the team win the overall title in 2004, 2007 and 2009.



He joined UniKL in 2012.



Defending League champions UniKL have nine points from three matches and they are expected to continue their winning ways against TNB Thunderbolt at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



The Star of Malaysia