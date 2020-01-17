By Jugjet Singh





(From Left) Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh, MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal visiting Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil. - Pic source: Facebook/MalaysianHockeyConfederation



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) received pleasant news ahead of their encounter against whipping boys TNB Thunderbolts in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) today.





Joint leaders with Tenaga Nasional after three matches, UniKL players Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil, also known as Zidane, and Kieren Govers received nasty ball-knocks in their previous matches.



Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin broke his jaw and had to undergo an operation on Thursday.



On Friday, he tweeted: “Anddd... It’s done! Alhamdulillah! Everything went well. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes.”



Govers, who is still recovering from a knock behind his ears, had vented his frustration on Facebook regarding the ‘safety of players’ and ‘code of conduct of a certain official’ in the MHL.



As expected, he was hauled up by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee for his posting but was let off the hook with a reprimand.



“We had a chat with Govers regarding his Facebook post and he apologised verbally and will write in an apology soon.



“So we gave him a soft reprimand. We consider the matter closed,” said MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.



Govers then posted on his Facebook: “I’m an outspoken guy who stands up for things. MHL is a great competition, let’s work together to make it a safe environment to keep playing in.”



He did not play against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on Wednesday, when UniKL whipped the university side 7-0.



FIXTURES — TODAY



Men: TNB Thunderbolts v UniKL (Pitch One, 5pm), HockAdemy v Tenaga Nasional (Pitch Two, 5pm), Terengganu HT v UTM (Tun Razak, 5pm).



* matches at National Hockey Stadium unless stated.



