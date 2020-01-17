



This weekend sees the Jaffa Super 6s Division Two and the finals of the Junior Super 6s.





Jaffa Super 6s Division Two is made up of the top three teams from each of Division Two North & South which was played a fortnight ago.



Women’s Division Two at Nottingham Trent University features Bedford, Gloucester Cuty, Guildford. Ipswich, Stourport and Trojans. Men’s Division Two is being played at UWE Bristol,with outdoor Premier Division title chasers Old Georgians lining up with Bedford, Doncaster, Olton, Oxted and West Herts. The top two will qualify for Division One next season.



The Junior Clubs competitions take place at three venues. Both Under 16 tournaments are at WV Active, Wolverhampton., the Girls' U18s at Repton School, the Boys' U18s at Phoenix Leisure Centre, Telford. The winners and runners-up from the five regional tournaments are divided into two pools of five with cross over semis before the final.







Girls U16 Pool A, Repton, Thirsk, East Grinstead, Cheltenham, Harleston Magpies,

Girls U16 Pool B, Beeston, Wakefield, Surbiton, Isca, Knole Park,



Girls U18 Pool A, Beeston, Marlow, Canterbury, Cheltenham, Bowdon,

Girls U18 Pool B, Repton, East Grinstead, Southgate, Clifton Robinsons, Wakefield, ,



Boys U16 Pool A, Repton , Kingston Upon Hull , Surbiton, Mid Somerset, Cambridge Nomads,

Boys U16 Pool B, North Stafford, Brooklands, Canterbury , Clifton Robinsons, Old Loughtonians,



Boys U18 Pool A, Belper, Harrogate, East Grinstead, Saffron Walden, Ashmoor,

Boys U18 Pool B, Repton, Bowdon , Sevenoaks, Ipswich & East Sussex, Team Bath Buccs,



You can see full schedules and squad lists on our Competition Management System and this will be updated with live scores over the weekend.



The Jaffa Super 6s is making a return on Sunday 2 February 2020 and you can be there pitch side to watch all the non-stop action. We're back at the Copper Box Arena, an Olympic legacy venue on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



Tickets are now on sale and can be booked by clicking here.



The Jaffa Super 6s is the sport like you've never seen or experienced it before! Played indoors, fans will be treated to top-class hockey as teams battle it out to decide who’ll be crowned indoor champions.



England Hockey Board Media release