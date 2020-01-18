Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Police, Magnolias to defend national titles

Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

By Nigel Simon

Less than two months af­ter be­ing crowned na­tion­al cham­pi­ons in their re­spec­tive men and women 2019 T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship Open Di­vi­sion cham­pi­ons, Po­lice (men) and Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias (women) will put their ti­tles up for grabs when the 2020 edi­tion of the tour­na­ment flicks off at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Hamil­ton-Hold­er Street, Wood­brook on Sat­ur­day.



This year's com­pe­ti­tion has been brought for­ward to aid the se­nior na­tion­al men and women team play­ers in prepar­ing for their re­spec­tive In­door Pan Amer­i­can Cup in Lan­cast­er, Penn­syl­va­nia, USA from March 25 to 29, a qual­i­fi­er for next year's FIH In­door World Cup at a venue and date to be de­ter­mined.

The lo­cal men's team who qual­i­fied to the 2017 World Cup in Ger­many and are the reign­ing Pan Amer­i­can In­door cham­pi­ons will face host USA, Cana­da and Ar­genti­na from which one team will qual­i­fy to the World Cup, and in the women's six-na­tion qual­i­fiers in Lan­cast­er, T&T tack­les USA, Cana­da, Ar­genti­na, Puer­to Ri­co and Uruguay from which one team will al­so qual­i­fy to the World Cup.

Last No­vem­ber in the na­tion­al men's in­door fi­nal at Wood­brook, Jor­dan Reynos scored twice to lead star-stud­ded Po­lice past De­fence Force 5-1.

Fea­tur­ing a host of na­tion­al past and present play­ers, Po­lice al­so got goals from Dwain Quan Chan, Solomon Ec­cles, and Akim Tou­s­saint while Mar­cus James net­ted the lone item for De­fence Force.

The law­men will get their 2020 cam­paign off and run­ning against Queen's Park Crick­et Club, third-placed fin­ish­ers last year af­ter be­ing crowned cham­pi­ons in 2018 from 8 pm on Sat­ur­day.

The Parkites are al­so com­ing off a vic­to­ry in their re­cent Guyana and UWI In­vi­ta­tion­als, and a run­ner-up spot be­hind De­fence Force in the just con­clud­ed 17th Ven­tures Hock­ey Club Tour­na­ment.

Mag­no­lias, fresh of their ti­tle run in the Ven­tures Tour­na­ment will start their de­fence on Sun­day against long-time ri­vals Ven­tures from 4 pm, but be­fore that Malvern, sec­ond last year af­ter a 3-6 loss in the fi­nal tack­les Ven­tures on Sat­ur­day from 5 pm.

In last year's women's fi­nal, Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas scored a hat-trick, Tracey Lee-James added a dou­ble, and Re­bekah Ngui the oth­er for Mag­no­lias in their de­feat of Malvern.

The oth­er teams who will be de­fend­ing their ti­tles in­clude Po­lice (Vet­er­ans), Notre Dame (Trin­i­ty Men), Har­vard Check­ers (Trin­i­ty Women), Paragon (Un­der-19 Boys), and Mag­no­lias (Un­der-19 Girls).

Po­lice claimed the Mixed Vet­er­ans crown beat­ing QPCC 5-0 led by a dou­ble from Solomon Ec­cles and one each from Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith, Nicholas Wren, and Roger Daniel.

The fi­nal day of com­pe­ti­tion flicked off with the Un­der-19 Di­vi­sion Boys and Girls fi­nals with Paragon and Mag­no­lias ex­pect­ed­ly lift­ing crowns over Malvern (7-2), and Paragon (3-1) re­spec­tive­ly.

And on Sat­ur­day night, Notre Dame lift­ed the Trin­i­ty Men's Di­vi­sion ti­tle cour­tesy a 3-2 sud­den-death penal­ty-stroke shootout win over QPCC while Har­vard Check­ers de­feat­ed the Dames 6-2 in the Trin­i­ty Women's de­cider.

To­day's Fix­tures

Un­der-19 Boys: Shape vs Malvern, 1 pm
Trin­i­ty Men: QPCC vs Carib, 2 pm
Trin­i­ty Women: Har­vard Check­ers vs Paragon, 3 pm
Vet­er­ans: Shape vs Fa­ti­ma, 4 pm; De­fence Force vs Po­lice, 6 pm
Open Women: Ven­tures vs Malvern, 5 pm
Open Men: Fa­ti­ma vs Paragon, 7 pm; Po­lice vs QPCC, 8 pm .

To­mor­row's match­es

Un­der-19 Boys: Fa­ti­ma vs QPCC, 1 pm
Trin­i­ty Men: Po­lice vs Notre Dame, 2 pm; Shape vs Malvern, 3 pm
Open Women: Mag­no­lias vs Ven­tures, 4 pm
Vet­er­ans: QPCC vs Notre Dame, 5 pm
Open Men: De­fence Force vs Malvern, 6 pm

The Trinidad Guardian

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.