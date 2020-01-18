By Nigel Simon



Less than two months af­ter be­ing crowned na­tion­al cham­pi­ons in their re­spec­tive men and women 2019 T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship Open Di­vi­sion cham­pi­ons, Po­lice (men) and Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias (women) will put their ti­tles up for grabs when the 2020 edi­tion of the tour­na­ment flicks off at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Hamil­ton-Hold­er Street, Wood­brook on Sat­ur­day.





This year's com­pe­ti­tion has been brought for­ward to aid the se­nior na­tion­al men and women team play­ers in prepar­ing for their re­spec­tive In­door Pan Amer­i­can Cup in Lan­cast­er, Penn­syl­va­nia, USA from March 25 to 29, a qual­i­fi­er for next year's FIH In­door World Cup at a venue and date to be de­ter­mined.



The lo­cal men's team who qual­i­fied to the 2017 World Cup in Ger­many and are the reign­ing Pan Amer­i­can In­door cham­pi­ons will face host USA, Cana­da and Ar­genti­na from which one team will qual­i­fy to the World Cup, and in the women's six-na­tion qual­i­fiers in Lan­cast­er, T&T tack­les USA, Cana­da, Ar­genti­na, Puer­to Ri­co and Uruguay from which one team will al­so qual­i­fy to the World Cup.



Last No­vem­ber in the na­tion­al men's in­door fi­nal at Wood­brook, Jor­dan Reynos scored twice to lead star-stud­ded Po­lice past De­fence Force 5-1.



Fea­tur­ing a host of na­tion­al past and present play­ers, Po­lice al­so got goals from Dwain Quan Chan, Solomon Ec­cles, and Akim Tou­s­saint while Mar­cus James net­ted the lone item for De­fence Force.



The law­men will get their 2020 cam­paign off and run­ning against Queen's Park Crick­et Club, third-placed fin­ish­ers last year af­ter be­ing crowned cham­pi­ons in 2018 from 8 pm on Sat­ur­day.



The Parkites are al­so com­ing off a vic­to­ry in their re­cent Guyana and UWI In­vi­ta­tion­als, and a run­ner-up spot be­hind De­fence Force in the just con­clud­ed 17th Ven­tures Hock­ey Club Tour­na­ment.



Mag­no­lias, fresh of their ti­tle run in the Ven­tures Tour­na­ment will start their de­fence on Sun­day against long-time ri­vals Ven­tures from 4 pm, but be­fore that Malvern, sec­ond last year af­ter a 3-6 loss in the fi­nal tack­les Ven­tures on Sat­ur­day from 5 pm.



In last year's women's fi­nal, Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas scored a hat-trick, Tracey Lee-James added a dou­ble, and Re­bekah Ngui the oth­er for Mag­no­lias in their de­feat of Malvern.



The oth­er teams who will be de­fend­ing their ti­tles in­clude Po­lice (Vet­er­ans), Notre Dame (Trin­i­ty Men), Har­vard Check­ers (Trin­i­ty Women), Paragon (Un­der-19 Boys), and Mag­no­lias (Un­der-19 Girls).



Po­lice claimed the Mixed Vet­er­ans crown beat­ing QPCC 5-0 led by a dou­ble from Solomon Ec­cles and one each from Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith, Nicholas Wren, and Roger Daniel.



The fi­nal day of com­pe­ti­tion flicked off with the Un­der-19 Di­vi­sion Boys and Girls fi­nals with Paragon and Mag­no­lias ex­pect­ed­ly lift­ing crowns over Malvern (7-2), and Paragon (3-1) re­spec­tive­ly.



And on Sat­ur­day night, Notre Dame lift­ed the Trin­i­ty Men's Di­vi­sion ti­tle cour­tesy a 3-2 sud­den-death penal­ty-stroke shootout win over QPCC while Har­vard Check­ers de­feat­ed the Dames 6-2 in the Trin­i­ty Women's de­cider.



To­day's Fix­tures



Un­der-19 Boys: Shape vs Malvern, 1 pm

Trin­i­ty Men: QPCC vs Carib, 2 pm

Trin­i­ty Women: Har­vard Check­ers vs Paragon, 3 pm

Vet­er­ans: Shape vs Fa­ti­ma, 4 pm; De­fence Force vs Po­lice, 6 pm

Open Women: Ven­tures vs Malvern, 5 pm

Open Men: Fa­ti­ma vs Paragon, 7 pm; Po­lice vs QPCC, 8 pm .



To­mor­row's match­es



Un­der-19 Boys: Fa­ti­ma vs QPCC, 1 pm

Trin­i­ty Men: Po­lice vs Notre Dame, 2 pm; Shape vs Malvern, 3 pm

Open Women: Mag­no­lias vs Ven­tures, 4 pm

Vet­er­ans: QPCC vs Notre Dame, 5 pm

Open Men: De­fence Force vs Malvern, 6 pm



