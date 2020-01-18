By Jugjet Singh





TENAGA Nasional won their fourth straight match in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) when they hammered HockAdemy 6-0 in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





However, coach Nor Saiful Zaini was far from happy with his team’s performance as they have met only weak teams so far.



Azrai Aizad (second, 24th), Akhimullah Annuar Esook (eighth, 41st), Syed Syafiq (26th) and Arif Syafie (30th) netted for Tenaga.



‘The national players in my team (13 of them) are still heavy footed due to last year’s tough season while the others are still too soft in their approach.



‘Also, we’ve only met ‘weaker’ teams so far. The real challenge starts when we face Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Terengganu Hockey Team (THT),’ said Nor Saiful.



While Tenaga won easily, UniKL and THT were pushed to the limit yesterday.



UniKL defeated TNB Thunderbolts 4-2 while Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) fought gallantly before losing 5-3 to THT.



‘We will know where we stand when we meet THT on Wednesday,’ said Saiful.



South Korean import Jang Jong Hyun gave THT the lead in the first minute before UiTM responded through Danial Asyraf (21st) and Zulhamizan Awang Abas (24th).



But the experienced THT prevailed, with goals from Faizal Saari (28th), Fitri Saari (33rd) and Jong Hyun (54th).



The other UiTM goal was scored by Luqman Hakim in the 52nd minute.



RESULTS



MEN: TNB Thunderbolts 2 UniKL 4, HockAdemy 0 Tenaga Nasional 6, THT 5 UiTM 3.



FIXTURES



TODAY



WOMEN: HockAdemy v Sabah (Likas Stadium; 4pm), Mutiara Impian v PKS-Uniten (National Hockey Stadium, Pitch I; 5pm), Terengganu Ladies v Police Blue Warriors (Batu Buruk Stadium; 5pm).



