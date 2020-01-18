EuroHockey Indoor Championship II 2020 (M) - Day 1
Lucerne, Switzerland
17 Jan 2020 10:00 DEN v TUR (Pool B) 3 - 7
17 Jan 2020 11:15 POR v BLR (Pool B) 4 - 5
17 Jan 2020 12:30 CRO v SVK (Pool A) 2 - 3
17 Jan 2020 13:45 SUI v ITA (Pool A) 7 - 2
17 Jan 2020 16:00 TUR v BLR (Pool B) 5 - 5
17 Jan 2020 17:15 POR v DEN (Pool B) 6 - 3
17 Jan 2020 18:30 ITA v SVK (Pool A) 5 - 5
17 Jan 2020 19:45 CRO v SUI (Pool A) 2 - 2
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|4
|5
|4
|2
|Slovakia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|7
|1
|4
|3
|Croatia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|1
|4
|Italy
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belarus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|18
|10
|8
|7
|2
|Turkey
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|8
|4
|4
|3
|Portugal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|8
|2
|3
|4
|Denmark
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|21
|-14
|0